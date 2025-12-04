ANTHONY EDWARDS AND TIMBERWOLVES HOST SUNS IN NEXT INSTALLMENT OF “ON THE BENCH” ON PEACOCK NBA MONDAY, DEC. 8, AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Live Coverage Begins with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET

“On the Bench” Coverage: Noah Eagle (Play-by-Play), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves Analyst), and Robbie Hummel (Suns Analyst)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 4, 2025 – Three-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-8) host the Phoenix Suns (13-9) from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Peacock NBA Monday next Monday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Phoenix-Minnesota will feature “On the Bench,” NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

Ranking sixth in the NBA in scoring, Edwards is averaging 29.8 points per game and led Minnesota with 44 points during Tuesday’s overtime win over the Pelicans, his third 40+ point outing in the last six games. The Suns snapped the Lakers’ seven-game winning streak on Peacock NBA Monday earlier this week with a 125-108 victory. Dillon Brooks scored a team-high 33 points while Devin Booker scored 10 before exiting the game early due to an injury.

The Timberwolves and Suns are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves have advanced to the Western Conference Finals the last two seasons.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Austin Rivers and Robbie Hummel as “On the Bench” analysts. Rivers will be dedicated to the Timberwolves and, for the third consecutive Monday, Hummel with the Suns. Rivers played for the Timberwolves from 2022-2023.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

Phoenix-Minnesota will now be the only game streaming on Peacock NBA Monday next week. The previously scheduled Sacramento-Indiana and San Antonio-New Orleans games will be available in their local markets.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--