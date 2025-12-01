FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SAT., DEC. 6 AT 7:30 AM ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE DOUBLE MATCHWEEK COVERAGE

Midweek Matches Highlighted by Aston Villa at Fifth-Place Brighton Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, and Liverpool hosting Sunderland Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows Wednesday, Dec. 3 (2:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday, Dec. 6 (10 a.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 1, 2025 – First-place Arsenal visit fourth-place Aston Villa this Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, headlining NBC Sports’ presentation of 20 Premier League matches over a seven-day stretch beginning tomorrow.

Highlighting midweek matchups, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, Aston Villa visits fifth-place Brighton (2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock), and defending champions Liverpool host Sunderland (3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN).

Midweek action begins tomorrow, Dec. 2 with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 2:30 p.m. ET, Bournemouth host Everton on Peacock, and Fulham host Manchester City on USA Network and Universo. Spurs visit Newcastle at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from St. James’ Park.

Wednesday’s coverage begins with Premier League Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Arsenal v. Brentford (USA Network), Brighton v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Burnley v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Wolves v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock). Peacock’s Multiview feature will be available during Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. ET multi-match windows with the three Peacock-exclusive matches. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

The Leeds United-Chelsea (Peacock) and Liverpool-Sunderland (Peacock, NBCSN) matches kick off Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Liverpool-Sunderland live from Anfield.

Midweek action concludes this Thursday, Dec. 4, with Manchester United hosting West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Cara Banks hosts Tuesday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham. Ahmed Fareed hosts Wednesday with former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and Higginbotham. Paul Burmeister hosts Thursday with Howard and Higginbotham.

This weekend’s coverage kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 6 with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Aston Villa hosting Arsenal at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Spurs v. Brentford (USA Network, Universo), Everton v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Manchester City v. Sunderland (Peacock), Newcastle v. Burnley (Peacock), and Bournemouth v. Chelsea (Peacock, NBCSN). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature returns with coverage of the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET windows. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live again on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET,

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Leeds United host Liverpool on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the match live from Elland Road.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Brighton v. West Ham (USA Network, Telemundo) at 9 a.m. ET. Next at 11:30 a.m. ET, Crystal Palace visit Fulham on USA Network and Telemundo. Champion and Le Saux will call the match live from Craven Cottage.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on USA Network as Wolves host Manchester United on Monday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET, both on USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon. Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and Dixon.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss the Chelsea-Arsenal 1-1 draw, a Spurs loss against Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Manchester City’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United, Alexander Isak’s first Premier League as a Red goal that lifted Liverpool to a 2-0 win over West Ham, and a roundup of other Matchweek 13 results. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA, WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Tues., Dec. 2

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Tues., Dec. 2

2:30 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Everton

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 2

2:30 p.m.

Fulham v. Manchester City

USA Network, Universo

Tues., Dec. 2

3:15 p.m.

Newcastle v. Spurs

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., Dec. 2

5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network, Peacock

Wed., Dec. 3

1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Wed., Dec. 3

2:30 p.m.

Arsenal v. Brentford

USA Network

Wed., Dec. 3

2:30 p.m.

Brighton v. Aston Villa*

Peacock

Wed., Dec. 3

2:30 p.m.

Burnley v. Crystal Palace*

Peacock

Wed., Dec. 3

2:30 p.m.

Wolves v. Nottingham Forest*

Peacock

Wed., Dec. 3

2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Wed., Dec. 3

3:15 p.m.

Leeds United v. Chelsea

Peacock

Wed., Dec. 3

3:15 p.m.

Liverpool v. Sunderland

Peacock, NBCSN

Wed., Dec. 3

5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Thurs., Dec. 4

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Thurs., Dec. 4

3 p.m.

Manchester United v. West Ham

USA Network

Thurs., Dec. 4

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network









Sat., Dec. 6

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Dec. 6

7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Arsenal

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Dec. 6

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Dec. 6

10 a.m.

Spurs v. Brentford

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Dec. 6

10 a.m.

Everton v. Nottingham Forest*

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 6

10 a.m.

Manchester City v. Sunderland*

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 6

10 a.m.

Newcastle v. Burnley*

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 6

10 a.m.

Bournemouth v. Chelsea*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., Dec. 6

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 6

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Dec. 6

12:30 p.m.

Leeds United v. Liverpool

NBC, Peacock, Universo

Sat., Dec. 6

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Dec. 7

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., Dec. 7

9 a.m.

Brighton v. West Ham

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Dec. 7

11:30 a.m.

Fulham v. Crystal Palace

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Dec. 7

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network, Peacock

Mon., Dec. 8

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., Dec. 8

3 p.m.

Wolves v. Manchester United

USA Network

Mon., Dec. 8

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–