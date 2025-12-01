 Skip navigation
NBA on NBC PB.png
2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT SECOND-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 30, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 23 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBA on NBC PB.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SAT., DEC. 6 AT 7:30 AM ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE DOUBLE MATCHWEEK COVERAGE

Published December 1, 2025 05:05 PM

Midweek Matches Highlighted by Aston Villa at Fifth-Place Brighton Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, and Liverpool hosting Sunderland Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows Wednesday, Dec. 3 (2:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday, Dec. 6 (10 a.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 1, 2025 – First-place Arsenal visit fourth-place Aston Villa this Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, headlining NBC Sports’ presentation of 20 Premier League matches over a seven-day stretch beginning tomorrow.

Highlighting midweek matchups, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, Aston Villa visits fifth-place Brighton (2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock), and defending champions Liverpool host Sunderland (3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN).

Midweek action begins tomorrow, Dec. 2 with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 2:30 p.m. ET, Bournemouth host Everton on Peacock, and Fulham host Manchester City on USA Network and Universo. Spurs visit Newcastle at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from St. James’ Park.

Wednesday’s coverage begins with Premier League Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Arsenal v. Brentford (USA Network), Brighton v. Aston Villa (Peacock), Burnley v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Wolves v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock). Peacock’s Multiview feature will be available during Wednesday’s 2:30 p.m. ET multi-match windows with the three Peacock-exclusive matches. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

The Leeds United-Chelsea (Peacock) and Liverpool-Sunderland (Peacock, NBCSN) matches kick off Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Liverpool-Sunderland live from Anfield.

Midweek action concludes this Thursday, Dec. 4, with Manchester United hosting West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Cara Banks hosts Tuesday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Danny Higginbotham. Ahmed Fareed hosts Wednesday with former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard and Higginbotham. Paul Burmeister hosts Thursday with Howard and Higginbotham.

This weekend’s coverage kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 6 with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Aston Villa hosting Arsenal at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Spurs v. Brentford (USA Network, Universo), Everton v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), Manchester City v. Sunderland (Peacock), Newcastle v. Burnley (Peacock), and Bournemouth v. Chelsea (Peacock, NBCSN). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature returns with coverage of the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET windows. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live again on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET,

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Leeds United host Liverpool on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the match live from Elland Road.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Brighton v. West Ham (USA Network, Telemundo) at 9 a.m. ET. Next at 11:30 a.m. ET, Crystal Palace visit Fulham on USA Network and Telemundo. Champion and Le Saux will call the match live from Craven Cottage.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on USA Network as Wolves host Manchester United on Monday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET, both on USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon. Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and Dixon.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss the Chelsea-Arsenal 1-1 draw, a Spurs loss against Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Manchester City’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United, Alexander Isak’s first Premier League as a Red goal that lifted Liverpool to a 2-0 win over West Ham, and a roundup of other Matchweek 13 results. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA, WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Tues., Dec. 2
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Tues., Dec. 2
2:30 p.m.
Bournemouth v. Everton
Peacock
Tues., Dec. 2
2:30 p.m.
Fulham v. Manchester City
USA Network, Universo
Tues., Dec. 2
3:15 p.m.
Newcastle v. Spurs
Peacock, NBCSN
Tues., Dec. 2
5:15 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network, Peacock
Wed., Dec. 3
1:30 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Wed., Dec. 3
2:30 p.m.
Arsenal v. Brentford
USA Network
Wed., Dec. 3
2:30 p.m.
Brighton v. Aston Villa*
Peacock
Wed., Dec. 3
2:30 p.m.
Burnley v. Crystal Palace*
Peacock
Wed., Dec. 3
2:30 p.m.
Wolves v. Nottingham Forest*
Peacock
Wed., Dec. 3
2:30 p.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Wed., Dec. 3
3:15 p.m.
Leeds United v. Chelsea
Peacock
Wed., Dec. 3
3:15 p.m.
Liverpool v. Sunderland
Peacock, NBCSN
Wed., Dec. 3
5:15 p.m.
Goal Zone
Peacock
Thurs., Dec. 4
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Thurs., Dec. 4
3 p.m.
Manchester United v. West Ham
USA Network
Thurs., Dec. 4
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network




Sat., Dec. 6
7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sat., Dec. 6
7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa v. Arsenal
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Dec. 6
9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Dec. 6
10 a.m.
Spurs v. Brentford
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Dec. 6
10 a.m.
Everton v. Nottingham Forest*
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 6
10 a.m.
Manchester City v. Sunderland*
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 6
10 a.m.
Newcastle v. Burnley*
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 6
10 a.m.
Bournemouth v. Chelsea*
Peacock, NBCSN
Sat., Dec. 6
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 6
Noon
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Dec. 6
12:30 p.m.
Leeds United v. Liverpool
NBC, Peacock, Universo
Sat., Dec. 6
2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., Dec. 7
8 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sun., Dec. 7
9 a.m.
Brighton v. West Ham
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Dec. 7
11:30 a.m.
Fulham v. Crystal Palace
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Dec. 7
1:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network, Peacock
Mon., Dec. 8
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network
Mon., Dec. 8
3 p.m.
Wolves v. Manchester United
USA Network
Mon., Dec. 8
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–