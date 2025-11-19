FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 23 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Chelsea visit Burnley Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo to kick off Weekend Coverage; Newcastle v. Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 19, 2025 – Premier League leaders Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby this Sunday, Nov. 23, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Sunday marks the 198th north London derby, where Arsenal enter the match coming off a 2-2 draw at Sunderland, which saw the Gunners snap their 10-match winning run in all competitions. Fifth-place Spurs drew 2-2 v. Manchester United at home in Matchweek 11. This season, Spurs have the best away record in the Premier League with 13 points won from a possible 15 and they’ve scored the joint-most goals (12) and conceded the fewest (three) in their travels. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match from Emirates Stadium.

Weekend coverage begins Saturday, Nov. 22, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by Burnley-Chelsea (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Premier League Live follows at 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play. NBC Sports presents four fixtures live at 10 a.m. ET as part of Peacock’s Premier League Multiview: Brighton v. Brentford, Fulham v. Sunderland, Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest, and Wolves v. Crystal Palace. Also, at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, Bournemouth host West Ham.

Premier League Live continues Saturday at noon on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Newcastle v. Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo. While Arsenal sit atop the Premier League, Manchester City’s second-place gap to Arsenal is now just four points. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match from St. James’ Park. Goal Zone follows the match at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage continues Sunday, Nov. 23, with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, ahead of Leeds United hosting Aston Villa (9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo). That’s followed by Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur on Peacock and NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET. Goal Zone coverage continues at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford joining Roger Bennett for a special episode of The Men in Blazers Show at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Coverage on Monday, Nov. 24, all of which is presented on USA Network, starts at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live. At 3 p.m. ET, Manchester United host Everton. Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, The Robbies recap Matchweek 11 including Manchester City’s statement victory over Liverpool, the end of Arsenal’s winning run at the Stadium of Light, and the 2-2 draw between Spurs and Manchester United.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up with Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Nov. 22 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Nov. 22 7:30 a.m. Burnley v. Chelsea USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 22 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 22 10 a.m. Brighton v. Brentford* Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 10 a.m. Fulham v. Sunderland* Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest* Peacock, NBCSN Sat., Nov. 22 10 a.m. Wolves v. Crystal Palace* Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 12:30 p.m. Newcastle v. Man City NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Nov. 22 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Nov. 23 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Nov. 23 9 a.m. Leeds United v. Aston Villa USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 23 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Nov. 23 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Tottenham Hotspur Peacock, NBCSN Sun., Nov. 23 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Nov. 23 2:30 p.m. The Men in Blazers Show Peacock Mon., Nov. 24 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Nov. 24 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Everton USA Network Mon., Nov. 24 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

