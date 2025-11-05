MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

Saturday NBC Doubleheader – First-Place Arsenal Visit Sunderland at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by Chelsea v. Wolves at 3 p.m. ET (both matches also on Peacock and Universo)

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 5, 2025 – Manchester City host Liverpool this Sunday, Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Combining to win the last eight Premier League titles, Manchester City and Liverpool come into Sunday’s match after earning victories in Week 10. Second-place Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 3-1 while third-place Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0. Sunday’s game will mark Pep Guardiola’s 1,000th match as a manager (with Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City). Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

Coverage begins Saturday, Nov. 8, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock followed by Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester United (7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock). At 10 a.m. ET, Everton host Fulham (USA Network and Universo) and West Ham host Burnley (Peacock). Saturday’s coverage continues as Sunderland host Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock and Universo). Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock will call the match from the Stadium of Light. Premier League Live follows at 2:30 p.m. ET and at 3 p.m. ET, Chelsea host Wolves on NBC and Peacock. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

This weekend’s coverage continues Sunday, Nov. 9, with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network. At 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth (USA Network), Nottingham Forest v. Leeds United (Peacock), Brentford v. Newcastle (Peacock), and Crystal Palace v. Brighton (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Manchester City host Liverpool. Goal Zone follows the match at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Arsenal star winger Bukayo Saka joins Roger Bennett for a very special episode of The Men in Blazers Show this Saturday at 5:30pm on NBC and Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, The Robbies discuss Erling Haaland’s two goals to put Manchester City over Bournemouth, Chelsea’s victory over rival Spurs, Liverpool ending their run of four losses with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, and Arsenal’s win to keep them atop the table.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Nov. 8 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sat., Nov. 8 7:30 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United Peacock Sat., Nov. 8 9:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Nov. 8 10 a.m. Everton v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 8 10 a.m. West Ham v. Burnley Peacock Sat., Nov. 8 Noon Premier League Live Peacock, USA Network Sat., Nov. 8 12:30 p.m. Sunderland v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Nov. 8 2: 30 p.m. Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 8 3 p.m. Chelsea v. Wolves NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Nov. 8 5 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 8 5:30 p.m. The Men in Blazers Show NBC, Peacock Sun., Nov. 9 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Nov. 9 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Bournemouth USA Network Sun., Nov. 9 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Leeds United* Peacock Sun., Nov. 9 9 a.m. Brentford v. Newcastle* Peacock Sun., Nov. 9 9 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Brighton* Peacock Sun., Nov. 9 9 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., Nov. 9 11:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Liverpool USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 9 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

