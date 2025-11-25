FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT SECOND-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 30, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Arsenal are Six Points Ahead of Chelsea

Everton-Newcastle Face Off on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Available Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock; Premier League Multiview Available Saturday at 10 a.m. ET and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET During Multi-Match Windows on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 25, 2025 – First-place Arsenal visit second-place Chelsea in a top two showdown this Sunday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge in London.

Arsenal topped Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby, 4-1, on Sunday behind a hat-trick from Eberechi Eze. Chelsea defeated Burnley, 2-0, on Saturday, moving up to second in the Premier League.

This week’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Brentford v. Burnley (USA Network, Universo), Manchester City v. Leeds United (Peacock), and Sunderland v. Bournemouth (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Premier League Live continues Saturday at noon on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Everton v. Newcastle at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the match live from Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool. At 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Fulham visit Spurs on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Crystal Palace v. Manchester United at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Three matches at 9:05 a.m. ET continue Premier League action as Aston Villa host Wolves on USA Network and Telemundo. The Nottingham Forest-Brighton (Peacock) and West Ham-Liverpool (Peacock, NBCSN) fixtures are both available on the Premier League Multiview.

Following Chelsea v. Arsenal (11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) on Sunday is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, The Robbies recap Matchweek 12 including Eze’s hat-trick in Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Spurs, Chelsea climbing into second in the table after their 2-0 win at Burnley, Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield, Newcastle beating Manchester City 2-1, and a full roundup of other results.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Nov. 29 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 29 10 a.m. Brentford v. Burnley USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 29 10 a.m. Man City v. Leeds United* Peacock, NBCSN Sat., Nov. 29 10 a.m. Sunderland v. Bournemouth* Peacock Sat., Nov. 29 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Nov. 29 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Nov. 29 12:30 p.m. Everton v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 29 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Nov. 29 3 p.m. Spurs v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 29 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Nov. 30 7 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Man United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 30 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Wolves USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 30 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Brighton* Peacock Sun., Nov. 30 9 a.m. West Ham v. Liverpool* Peacock, NBCSN Sun., Nov. 30 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Nov. 30 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 30 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–