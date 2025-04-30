2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MAY 4, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard to Host Premier League Live this Thursday, Friday & Saturday (May 1-3) Live from Churchill Downs – Home of the Kentucky Derby

Liverpool Clinched 2nd Premier League Title and Record-Tying 20th English Top-Flight Title Last Week

Second-Place Arsenal Host Bournemouth this Saturday, May 3, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 30, 2025 – A week after clinching the 2024-25 Premier League title with a win against Tottenham Hotspur, first-place Liverpool visit fifth-place Chelsea this Sunday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Liverpool clinched the club’s second Premier League title and record-tying 20th English top-flight title (Manchester United) last week with a 5-1 win over Spurs in front of their home crowd at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, who scored last week in the title-clinching match, has scored a Premier League-leading 28 goals this season. Chelsea (60 points), who topped Everton, 1-0, last weekend, are aiming to qualify for Champions League football next season. With the top five Premier League clubs automatically qualifying for a Champions League spot, the third place (Newcastle, 62 points) and seventh place (Aston Villa, 57 points) PL teams are currently separated by just five points. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Chelsea-Liverpool live from Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

This Thursday-Saturday (May 1-3), Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will host Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live, and Goal Zone live from Churchill Downs, site of the 151st Kentucky Derby (Saturday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). On this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby coverage, Lowe will serve as NBC Sports’ Feature Host.

Midweek coverage begins tomorrow, Thursday, May 1, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into sixth-place Nottingham Forest hosting Brentford at 2:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

This Friday, May 2, coverage begins with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, followed by fourth-place Manchester City hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. ET (Peacock).

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, May 3, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network, followed by Fulham visiting Aston Villa at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET, Everton host Ipswich (USA Network) and Southampton visit Leicester City (Peacock).

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, second-place Arsenal host Bournemouth on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Arsenal drew Crystal Palace, 2-2, last Wednesday and sit five points ahead of third-place Newcastle. Bournemouth drew Manchester United, 1-1, last week. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by three matches live at 9 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle (USA Network, Telemundo), West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur (Peacock), and Brentford v. Manchester United (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive matches during the 9 a.m. ET multi-match window. Following Chelsea-Liverpool on Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This week’s coverage concludes on Monday, May 5, with Nottingham Forest visiting Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Paul Burmeister hosts Sunday’s and Monday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside Mustoe and Howard on Sunday and Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham on Monday.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool being crowned champions after a big win over Tottenham Hotspur, the FA Cup semifinals, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Thurs., May 1 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Thurs., May 1 2:30 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Brentford USA Network Thurs., May 1 4:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Fri., May 2 2 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Fri., May 2 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Fri., May 2 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sat., May 3 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., May 3 7:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Sat., May 3 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 3 10 a.m. Everton v. Ipswich USA Network Sat., May 3 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Southampton Peacock Sat., May 3 Noon Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., May 3 12:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Bournemouth NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., May 4 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 4 9 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 4 9 a.m. West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur* Peacock Sun., May 4 9 a.m. Brentford v. Manchester United* Peacock Sun., May 4 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 4 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Liverpool Peacock Sun., May 4 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Mon., May 5 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 5 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Mon., May 5 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–