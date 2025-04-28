JOURNALISM REPORTS AS THE 151ST KENTUCKY DERBY FAVORITE, AS NBC SPORTS PRESENTS THE “RUN FOR THE ROSES” THIS SATURDAY, MAY 3 AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

The 2025 “Run for the Roses” Marks NBC Sports’ Milestone 25th Presentation of the Kentucky Derby

Saturday’s Live Coverage to Feature 10 Races; NBC Sports to Present 17 Total Races Across Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Day

Live Coverage from Churchill Downs Begins with 5 Hours of Kentucky Oaks Day Races this Friday, May 2, at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Derby Day Coverage Starts with Live Racing this Saturday, May 3, at Noon ET on USA Network and Peacock

All Races this Weekend Stream Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 28, 2025 – NBC Sports presents coverage of the 151st Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET live from iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 2025 “Run for the Roses” marks NBC Sports’ milestone 25th presentation of the Kentucky Derby – a show which has grown markedly since NBC’s initial 90-minute broadcast in 2001.

NBC Sports’ Derby day coverage features 10 races across 7.5 hours -- five hours on NBC and Peacock on Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET), which follows the opening 2.5 hours beginning at Noon ET on USA Network and Peacock. Live coverage from Churchill Downs begins with five hours of Kentucky Oaks day racing this Friday, May 2, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Over the two days, NBC Sports will present 17 live races from Churchill Downs.

Telemundo Deportes will present live coverage of the 151st Kentucky Derby, beginning Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Universo, and streaming on the Telemundo app.

The 151st Kentucky Derby features morning-line favorite Journalism (3-1), who won the 2025 Santa Anita Derby (G1) and the 2025 San Felipe Stakes (G2). Other contenders include 2025 Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Sandman (6-1), this year’s Blue Grass Stakes (G1) winner Burnham Square (12-1), 2025 Florida Derby (G1) runner-up Sovereignty (5-1), and 2025 Louisiana Derby (G2) winner Tiztastic (20-1).

COMMENTATORS: NBC Sports’ coverage of the Kentucky Derby features host Mike Tirico, anchoring Derby coverage for the ninth time; analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner, and Randy Moss, who is covering the Derby for the 45th time; handicappers Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier; host/reporter Ahmed Fareed; reporters Britney Eurton, Donna Brothers, Kenny Rice, and Nick Luck; and race caller Larry Collmus. Brothers is the only member of the announce team to work all 25 of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby presentations .

Rebecca Lowe returns to NBC Sports’ Derby coverage to explore the pageantry surrounding the “Run for the Roses.”

Steve Kornacki, chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports, returns as insights analyst for his fifth Derby. NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer, a veteran of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby and Royal Ascot horse racing coverage, will serve as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent. NBC Sports’ Tim Layden will write and narrate an essay on trainer Bob Baffert’s return to the Kentucky Derby, following his three-year ban from the event.

The supervising producer of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage is Lindsay Schanzer. The Kentucky Derby is directed by Kaare Numme. Saturday’s early race coverage is produced by Billy Matthews and directed by Jared Sumner. Executive producer and president, NBC Sports Production is Sam Flood.

Highlights of this weekend’s Kentucky Derby coverage on NBC, Peacock and USA Network include:



10 races during 7.5 hours of Saturday coverage on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network (17 live races over Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.5 coverage hours)

Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss get a sneak peek and memorable ride on the Stardust Racers dual-launch rollercoaster at the new Universal Epic Universe in Orlando (which opens May 22)

A three-part reflection on the 10th Anniversary of American Pharoah’s Kentucky Derby win; with vignettes featuring owner Justin Zayat , jockey Victor Espinoza , and a visit to Coolmore America’s Ashford Stud, where American Pharoah remains a global attraction.

, jockey , and a visit to Coolmore America’s Ashford Stud, where American Pharoah remains a global attraction. A feature on trainer Michael McCarthy preparing Derby favorite Journalism in what has been an emotional year for McCarthy and his family after being displaced from their home due to the southern California wildfires int January

preparing Derby favorite Journalism in what has been an emotional year for McCarthy and his family after being displaced from their home due to the southern California wildfires int January A look at how Citizen Bull jockey Martin Garcia began his career as a jockey in the United States, and his relationship with Terri Terry , the owner of the sandwich shop where he worked when he first came to the U.S. Terry, who treated Garcia like a son, introduced him to riding. She died earlier this year.

jockey began his career as a jockey in the United States, and his relationship with , the owner of the sandwich shop where he worked when he first came to the U.S. Terry, who treated Garcia like a son, introduced him to riding. She died earlier this year. Steve Kornacki profiles the legendary 89-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas , who is aiming for his fifth career Derby win ( American Promise )

, who is aiming for his fifth career Derby win ( ) Mike Tirico interviews Bob Baffert , the trainer of Citizen Bull and Rodriguez , as he aims to win a record-setting seventh “Run for the Roses.”

, the trainer of Citizen Bull and , as he aims to win a record-setting seventh “Run for the Roses.” “Team Chunk of Gold” -- the Derby longshot who was initially sold for just $2,500 as a yearling, and his connections – coming to the Derby for the first time

NBC Sports’ coverage will also feature unique cameras and other technological innovations including:



A “Phantom Camera” for super slo-mo replays and reactions

Two live drones, for the first time, with one providing race coverage and a second capturing the pageantry between races

live drones, for the first time, with one providing race coverage and a second capturing the pageantry between races New “RED” cameras which will be used to capture fashion, the red carpet, and scenes from around Churchill Downs

Four Nucleus cameras – up from the two used in the camera’s Derby debut last year – provide a unique super slo-mo look at photo finishes. This year there will be two Nucleus cameras on each finish line (on the dirt and grass tracks) after last year’s show introduced one on each finish line

Multiple iPhone cameras to capture immediate live reactions from the connections of the Derby horses

Extended SkyCam coverage providing a live scope of the horses, trainers, and fans watching in the amphitheater

Backstretch “Bat Cam” – which flies alongside the horses at high speeds as they race down the backstretch

Multiple jockey cameras and a camera on the outrider

A camera focused on race caller Larry Collmus

The debut of COSM at the Derby, with multiple cameras placed around the track providing fans at COSM locations with views of all of the action

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING HORSE RACING COVERAGE SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Fri., May 2 1 p.m. Kentucky Derby Oaks USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 3 Noon Kentucky Derby Prep races USA Network, Peacock 2:30 p.m. 151st Kentucky Derby NBC, Peacock Fri., May 16 4:30 p.m. Black-Eyed Susan Peacock Sat., May 17 2 p.m. Preakness Stakes Prep races CNBC, Peacock 4 p.m. 150th Preakness Stakes NBC, Peacock

KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM & THE NBC SPORTS APP

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

NBC SPORTS RADIO KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE

NBC Sports Radio (channel 85 on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app) will present a full day of live Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday, May 3, with a four-hour special edition of Down the Stretch beginning at 10 a.m. ET. A three-hour pre-race show, hosted by Steve Byk live from Churchill Downs, begins at 2 p.m. ET, leading into NBC Sports’ coverage of the 151st “Run for the Roses” from 5-7:30 p.m. ET with Larry Collmus handling the live race calls. The race broadcast will be simulcast on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). This is the fourth consecutive year NBC Sports and SiriusXM have teamed to produce audio coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

--NBC SPORTS--