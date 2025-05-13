GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTS MORE THAN 60 HOURS OF STUDIO COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL SURROUNDING PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AT QUAIL HOLLOW

Live Primetime Coverage Through Sunday – Tonight-Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, Thursday-Sunday Immediately Following Conclusion of Play

Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, and Paul McGinley Anchor Primetime Coverage Featuring On-Course Segments with Analyst and Quail Hollow Member Johnson Wagner

GOLF Channel Speaks With Defending Champ Xander Schauffele and his Father Stefan Schauffele About Xander’s Journey in Golf and Two Major Wins in 2024

Daily Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav From The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition Major Championship from Greystone G&CC in Birmingham Thursday-Sunday Live on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2025 – GOLF Central Live From The PGA Championship surrounds this week’s 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., with more than 60 hours of studio coverage on GOLF Channel through this Sunday night.

Daily primetime Live From shows on GOLF Channel air at 7 p.m. ET tonight and Wednesday and will begin immediately following the conclusion of play Thursday through Sunday.

Rich Lerner hosts primetime Live From The PGA Championship alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, featuring on-course segments with analyst and Quail Hollow Club member Johnson Wagner. Jaime Diaz will also contribute to primetime Live From coverage with reports from Rex Hoggard and Kira K. Dixon.

This week’s coverage will also include a feature on reigning PGA Champion Xander Schauffele. GOLF Channel traveled to Hawaii to interview Schauffele’s father, Stefan Schauffele, discussing their relationship and Xander’s journey to major championship success in 2024.

Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner will have a full preview of the upcoming PGA Championship on a new episode of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav this Wednesday and will post daily mini-pods each evening immediately following play to break down the biggest moments and storylines from Quail Hollow.

Live From The PGA Championship Broadcast Team



Hosts : Rich Lerner / Todd Lewis

: / Analysts : Brandel Chamblee / Paul McGinley / Johnson Wagner / Paige Mackenzie / Arron Oberholser

: / / / / Reporters/Contributors: Rex Hoggard / Kira K. Dixon / Ryan Lavner / Jaime Diaz / Eamon Lynch

Day

Golf Central Live From The PGA Championship

Tuesday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Thursday

7-9 p.m.

Friday

7-9 p.m.

Saturday

7-9 p.m.

Sunday

7-9 p.m.



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: REGIONS TRADITION

The first of five major championships on the PGA TOUR Champions takes place this week with the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., which plays host to the event for the ninth time. Steve Stricker is a three-time winner of the event. Doug Barron won last year’s championship for his first senior major title, defeating Steven Alker by two shots. Coverage airs 3-6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday and 2-5 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel on Saturday and Sunday.

Notable Players This Week



Steve Stricker

Doug Barron

Steven Alker

Ernie Els

Darren Clarke

Vijay Singh

Bernhard Langer

