THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS THIS WEEK! 2024-25 SEASON KICKS OFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K. THIS WEEKEND

Published August 13, 2024 10:59 AM

Following the Most-Watched PL Season in U.S. History, ’24-25 Begins This Friday, Aug. 16, as Manchester United Host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Defending Champions Manchester City Visit Chelsea Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

NBC Sports’ PL Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travel to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Friday-Sunday

Peacock Continues Expansive PL Coverage This Season, Including Exclusive Matches and All Games on NBC Broadcast Network Simulstreamed Live, Plus Studio Shows, Full Match Replays and the Premier League Dedicated Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 13, 2024 – The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off this week across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match this Friday, Aug. 16 as Manchester United host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On the heels of the most-watched Premier League season ever in the U.S. last year, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site shows Friday-Sunday this weekend, including: at Old Trafford on Friday for Manchester United-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), at London Stadium on Saturday for West Ham-Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo), and at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo).

Coverage begins this Friday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Manchester United hosting Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Old Trafford.

Saturday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Liverpool, in their first PL match under new head coach Arne Slot, visiting newly promoted Ipswich Town, who return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001-02 (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Universo), Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Newcastle v. newly promoted Southampton (Peacock) and Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth (Peacock).

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aston Villa, who finished fourth in the PL last season, visit West Ham on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury, Dixon and Le Saux will call the action live from London Stadium. Goal Zone follows West Ham-Aston Villa at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Brentford v. Crystal Palace at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, defending champions Manchester City open their campaign at Chelsea – in their first PL match under new head coach Enzo Maresca. Last season, City became the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles. Champion, Dixon and Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

Opening weekend coverage concludes this Monday, Aug. 19, as Tottenham visit newly promoted Leicester City. who return to the PL for the first time since 2022-23, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Fri., Aug. 16

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., Aug. 16

3 p.m.

Manchester United v. Fulham

USA Network, Universo

Fri., Aug. 16

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., Aug. 17

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Aug. 17

7:30 a.m.

Ipswich v. Liverpool

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Aug. 17

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Aug. 17

10 a.m.

Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Aug. 17

10 a.m.

Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 17

10 a.m.

Newcastle v. Southampton

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 17

10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 17

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 17

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Aug. 17

12:30 p.m.

West Ham v. Aston Villa

NBC, Peacock, Universo

Sat., Aug. 17

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Aug. 18

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., Aug. 18

9 a.m.

Brentford v. Crystal Palace

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Aug. 18

11 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Aug. 18

11:30 a.m.

Chelsea v. Manchester City

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., Aug. 18

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Aug. 19

2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., Aug. 19

3 p.m.

Leicester City v. Tottenham

USA Network, Universo

–NBC SPORTS–