THE PREMIER LEAGUE RETURNS THIS WEEK! 2024-25 SEASON KICKS OFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K. THIS WEEKEND

Following the Most-Watched PL Season in U.S. History, ’24-25 Begins This Friday, Aug. 16, as Manchester United Host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Defending Champions Manchester City Visit Chelsea Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

NBC Sports’ PL Studio Team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard Travel to U.K. for Special On-Site Shows Friday-Sunday

Peacock Continues Expansive PL Coverage This Season, Including Exclusive Matches and All Games on NBC Broadcast Network Simulstreamed Live, Plus Studio Shows, Full Match Replays and the Premier League Dedicated Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 13, 2024 – The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off this week across the platforms of NBCUniversal, with the opening match this Friday, Aug. 16 as Manchester United host Fulham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

On the heels of the most-watched Premier League season ever in the U.S. last year, NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be in the U.K. for special on-site shows Friday-Sunday this weekend, including: at Old Trafford on Friday for Manchester United-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo), at London Stadium on Saturday for West Ham-Aston Villa (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo), and at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea-Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo).

Coverage begins this Friday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Manchester United hosting Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Old Trafford.

Saturday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Liverpool, in their first PL match under new head coach Arne Slot, visiting newly promoted Ipswich Town, who return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001-02 (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Universo), Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Newcastle v. newly promoted Southampton (Peacock) and Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth (Peacock).

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aston Villa, who finished fourth in the PL last season, visit West Ham on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury, Dixon and Le Saux will call the action live from London Stadium. Goal Zone follows West Ham-Aston Villa at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Brentford v. Crystal Palace at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, defending champions Manchester City open their campaign at Chelsea – in their first PL match under new head coach Enzo Maresca. Last season, City became the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles. Champion, Dixon and Le Saux will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

Opening weekend coverage concludes this Monday, Aug. 19, as Tottenham visit newly promoted Leicester City. who return to the PL for the first time since 2022-23, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League. Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches later this season.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for the first weekend of Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., Aug. 16 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Aug. 16 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Fri., Aug. 16 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Aug. 17 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Aug. 17 7:30 a.m. Ipswich v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Everton v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Southampton Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 17 12:30 p.m. West Ham v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Aug. 17 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 18 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Aug. 18 9 a.m. Brentford v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 18 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Aug. 18 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Manchester City NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., Aug. 18 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Mon., Aug. 19 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Aug. 19 3 p.m. Leicester City v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo

