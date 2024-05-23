NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

Last Weekend’s “Championship Sunday” was Most Watched Season Finale in U.S. with Average Audience of Nearly 3 Million Viewers in English and Spanish Across Peacock and Networks of NBCUniversal

Record-Setting Season for Peacock – Twice Tops 1 Million Viewers for Exclusive Matches; Eight Exclusive Matches Average 800,000+ Viewers, Quadrupling Last Season; Peacock Live Minutes Streamed UP 28%

In 2023-24, NBCUniversal Delivered Six of Seven Most-Watched Matches in U.S. in Premier League History (on NBC and Simulcast on Peacock) and Eight of the Nine Most-Streamed Matches Ever (on Peacock)

Telemundo Registers Most Watched Season since 2014-15

STAMFORD, Conn. — May 23, 2024 – In a season headlined by one of the tightest title chases in years and concluding with Manchester City capturing their unprecedented fourth consecutive league championship, NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League in 2023-24 was also record-setting, delivering the largest average Premier League audience in U.S. media history across NBC, Peacock and USA Network .

For the season, NBC Sports averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 546,000 viewers per TV match window – marking the most-watched Premier League season ever in the U.S. and up 4% from last season (527,000) . The prior mark was 541,000 set in 2015-16.

Capping the season, last weekend’s “Championship Sunday” coverage – featuring all 10 matches simultaneously presented across Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, GOLF Channel, NBC Sports Digital, Telemundo, and Universo at 11 a.m. ET – averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 2.9 million viewers, marking the most watched final day of the season ever in the U.S . Previously, the most watched Championship Sunday was in 2022, with 2.7 million viewers across all platforms in English and Spanish.

Viewership highlights from the 2023-24 Premier League season :

Peacock, in its fourth full season streaming Premier League matches, exceeded 1 million viewers for a match for the first time , with a record Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 1.15 million viewers for Arsenal-Liverpool on Feb. 4. Just more than a month later, on March 5, Peacock topped the million mark again with 1.10 million viewers for the Manchester Derby. For the season, eight Peacock exclusive matches averaged at least 800,000 viewers, quadrupling the prior season .

Six of the seven most watched Premier League matches in U.S. history came in 2023-24 (all NBC matches simulcast on Peacock), headlined by the first match ever (English language only) to top two million viewers (Manchester City-Arsenal, 2.12 million viewers on March 31).

Peacock exclusive matches accounted for the top three and eight of the nine most-streamed Premier League matches ever in the U.S . In all, Peacock viewers streamed 28% more live minutes of Premier League matches this season than last.

The Telemundo broadcast network averaged 244,000 viewers per match – marking its most watched season since 2014-15 and UP 11% from last season (220,000 viewers).

The Premier League Mornings Live fan festival on April 6-7 in Nashville, Tenn., featured record attendance, with more than 15,500 supporters enjoying the festivities. To date, more than 80,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events, which aim to recreate a matchday experience for attending supporters, while demonstrating the energy and passion for the Premier League and its clubs to the millions of fans watching the broadcast from home.

The NBC Sports Soccer accounts across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram finished the 2023-24 season with record consumption, as video views jumped 122% from last year and engagement increased 79%.

For the second consecutive Premier League season, the NBC Sports YouTube channel finished with more 200 million views and 1.4 billion minutes watched.

The 2024-25 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of August 17-18 on the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock.

--NBC Sports--