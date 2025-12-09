SUNDERLAND HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED IN TYNE-WEAR DERBY THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 14 AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Second-Place Manchester City, only Two Points Behind Top of the Table Arsenal, Visit Fourth-Place Crystal Palace this Sunday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Chelsea Host Everton to Kick Off Matchweek on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Sunday at 9 a.m. ET During Multi-Match Window on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 9, 2025 – Sunderland and Newcastle face off in a Premier League Tyne-Wear derby for the first time since 2016, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend. The rival clubs from North East England have played 155 total matches, but have only met once in the last 9 years. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the Sunderland-Newcastle match live from the Stadium of Light.

Second-place Manchester City visit fourth-place Crystal Palace in a showdown near the top of the table this Sunday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Manchester City topped Sunderland, 3-0, on Saturday, moving back above Aston Villa into second in the Premier League. Crystal Palace jumped to fourth in the table on Sunday with a 2-1 defeat of Fulham. Marc Guehi’s late header secured the win for Palace.

This week’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Two matches at 10 a.m. ET start s game action as Chelsea host Everton on USA Network and Universo, and Liverpool host Brighton on Peacock and NBCSN. Premier League Live (USA Network and Peacock) at noon ET is followed by Burnley v. Fulham at 12:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, and Universo), with Peter Drury and Lee Dixon calling the match live from Turf Moor. First-place Arsenal host Wolves in the day’s final match (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Sunderland v. Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo, Nottingham Forest v. Spurs (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Manchester City (Peacock), and West Ham v. Aston Villa (Peacock). Sunday 9 a.m. ET fixtures are also available on Premier League Multiview. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Premier League Live continues Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Brentford v. Leeds United at 11:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Goal Zone follows the match at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Closing Matchweek 16 coverage on Monday at 2 p.m. ET is Premier League Live on USA Network, followed by Manchester United v. Bournemouth (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from Old Trafford.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring comedian Trevor Noah in conversation with Bennett from their live show at the Stone Pony in Ashbury Park, N.J.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap a thrilling double Matchweek 14 and 15 in the Premier League.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Dec. 13 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 13 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Everton USA Network, Universo Sat., Dec. 13 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Brighton Peacock, NBCSN Sat., Dec. 13 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 13 12:30 p.m. Burnley v. Fulham NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Dec. 13 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., Dec. 13 3 p.m. Arsenal v. Wolves USA Network Sat., Dec. 13 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Dec. 14 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Dec. 14 9 a.m. Sunderland v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Dec. 14 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Spurs* Peacock Sun., Dec. 14 9 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Man City* Peacock, NBCSN Sun., Dec. 14 9 a.m. West Ham v. Aston Villa* Peacock Sat., Dec. 14 9 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., Dec. 14 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Dec. 14 11:30 a.m. Brentford v. Leeds United USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Dec. 14 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Dec. 15 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Dec. 15 3 p.m. Man United v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Mon., Dec. 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

