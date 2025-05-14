FIFTH-PLACE CHESLEA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS FRIDAY, MAY 16, AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Race for Champions League Qualification : Fifth-Place Chelsea and Sixth-Place Aston Villa Each Have 63 Points in Race for Premier League’s Final Automatic Qualifying Champions League Position

Aston Villa Host Tottenham Hotspur Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Second-Place Arsenal Host Third-Place Newcastle this Sunday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Everton Host Southampton this Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network in Club’s Final Match at Goodison Park; Peacock to Present Live Stream of Goodison Park Stadium Farewell Ceremony at Final Whistle of Everton-Southampton

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 14, 2025 – Fifth-place Chelsea host Manchester United this Friday, May 16, at 3:15 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend as the race for Champions League qualification heats up. With the top five Premier League clubs automatically qualifying for a Champions League spot, fifth-place Chelsea and sixth-place Aston Villa each have 63 points and third-place Newcastle (66 points) and seventh-place Nottingham Forest (62) are separated by just four points.

Chelsea lost to third-place Newcastle, 2-0, last weekend for their first loss in the Premier League since March 16 at Arsenal. Manchester United fell to West Ham, 2-0, last weekend. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Stamford Bridge.

This week’s coverage begins Friday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by sixth-place Aston Villa hosting Tottenham Hotspur at 2:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

This weekend’s coverage continues on Sunday, May 18, with Premier League Mornings at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Everton hosting Southampton at 7 a.m. ET (USA Network). Sunday’s match will mark Everton’s final game at Goodison Park, the club’s home since 1892. Goodison Park will become the home of Everton’s women’s team starting next season, when the men’s team moves into the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Peacock will present an exclusive live stream of the Goodison Park Stadium farewell ceremony at the final whistle of Everton-Southampton.

At 9:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, seventh-place Nottingham Forest, who are one point behind Chelsea and Aston Villa, visit West Ham on USA Network and Universo. Next at 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents two matches live exclusively on Peacock as Brentford host Fulham and Ipswich visit Leicester City. Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, second-place Arsenal host third-place Newcastle on USA Network and Telemundo. Jon Champion, Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium. Following Arsenal-Newcastle is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This Monday, May 19, first-place Liverpool, who clinched the 2024-25 Premier League title three weeks ago, visit Brighton & Hove Albion at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

This week’s coverage concludes on Tuesday, May 20, with two matches live at 3 p.m. ET as fourth-place Manchester City host Bournemouth (USA Network) and Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Crystal Palace (Peacock).

Friday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows are hosted by Anna Jackson alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. Paul Burmeister hosts Sunday’s and Monday’s coverage alongside Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. On Tuesday, coverage is hosted by Jackson alongside Mustoe and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal coming back to draw Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold hears the boos from the Anfield crowd, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri., May 16 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., May 16 2:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. Tottenham Hotspur USA Network Fri., May 16 3:15 p.m. Chelsea v. Manchester United Peacock Fri., May 16 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., May 18 6:30 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., May 18 7 a.m. Everton v. Southampton USA Network Sun., May 18 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 18 9:15 a.m. West Ham v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Sun., May 18 10 a.m. Brentford v. Fulham* Peacock Sun., May 18 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Ipswich* Peacock Sun., May 18 11:15 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., May 18 11:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 18 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., May 19 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 19 3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Mon., May 19 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Tues., May 20 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Tues., May 20 3 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth USA Network Tues., May 20 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Tues., May 20 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock

*Available on Premier League Multiview

