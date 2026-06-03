OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS GABBY THOMAS AND QUINCY HALL HEADLINE USA TRACK & FIELD’S LONE STAR GRAND PRIX FROM TEXAS A&M THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 6, AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Paris Olympic 400m Gold Medalist Quincy Hall’s First Race on U.S. Soil as Olympic Champion

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Ato Boldon, Sanya Richards-Ross, Trey Hardee, and Lewis Johnson to Call Meet

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 3, 2026 – Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas and Quincy Hall headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the inaugural USATF Lone Star Grand Prix from E.B. Cushing Stadium at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, this Saturday, June 6, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The meet is one of only two gold-level meets on the inaugural USATF Tour, which hold the distinction of being World Athletics-labeled meets. The second one will be the Los Angeles Grand Prix on June 14, also on NBC and Peacock. Texas A&M is home to one of the most storied track & field programs in NCAA history, having won 10 national championships and 37 conference championships across men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor and having rostered multiple Olympic medalists and NCAA champions.

Thomas, who won gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics, is expected to compete in her signature event, the 200m. A five-time Olympic medalist overall, Thomas is already off to a hot start to her season, breaking 11 seconds in the 100m in April for the first time in her career.

This will be Quincy Hall’s first race on U.S. soil as an Olympic champion, where he is expected to face 2026 World Indoor 400m champion Christopher Morales-Williams (Canada). Hall, who won the Paris Olympics 400m gold medal, is the fourth-fastest man ever in the event.

Additionally, the men’s 100m is expected to feature reigning 100m world champion Oblique Seville (Jamaica) lining up against three-time world medalist Trayvon Bromell, seven-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse (Canada), and British 100m/200m record holder Zharnel Hughes.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, and London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

NBC Sports will present numerous outdoor track & field events this season, including the Los Angeles Grand Prix on June 14, the iconic Prefontaine Classic on July 3-4 from Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 25-26 from Icahn Stadium in New York City, and the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest from Sept. 11-13.

--NBC SPORTS--