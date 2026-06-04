CAITLIN CLARK AND INDIANA FEVER VISIT SONIA CITRON AND WASHINGTON MYSTICS THIS MONDAY, JUNE 8, AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Pre-Game Coverage Begins with WNBA Showtime featuring Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers and Analysts Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller Alongside Host LaChina Robinson

Clark Leads WNBA in Assists and Ranks Fifth in Scoring

Zora Stephenson (Play-by-Play) and Ashley ShahAhmadi (Courtside Reporter) to Both Make NBC Sports WNBA Debuts Alongside Analyst Sarah Kustok

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 4, 2026 – Two-time WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (4-4) visit 2025 No. 3 overall pick Sonia Citron and the Washington Mystics (4-4) at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Live coverage begins with WNBA Showtime featuring Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers and analysts Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller and host LaChina Robinson.

Clark is off to another All-Star level season, leading the WNBA in assists (8.1 APG) and ranking fifth in scoring. Clark, one of only four players in the league averaging more than 20 points per game (20.1 PPG), is joined by fellow Fever guard and three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, the league’s fourth-leading scorer, to form the only pair of teammates both passing the 20+ points per game threshold. The Fever also feature three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston and three-time Missouri NCAA All-American Sophie Cunningham.

Coming off a rookie season that saw her earn both All-Star and All-Rookie Team selections, Citron is averaging 17.7 points per game, ranking 12th in the WNBA – including a career-high 30-point outburst in an overtime win against the Fever on May 15. The Mystics also feature Kiki Iriafen, who was picked one spot after Citron in the 2025 WNBA Draft (No. 4) and ranks third in the WNBA in rebounding, as well as 2026 No. 4 overall pick and 2026 NCAA champion and NCAA Tournament MVP Lauren Betts.

Monday’s contest also doubles as a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game, the WNBA’s annual in-season competition featuring a 49-game schedule from June 1-17. The team from each conference with the best record in Commissioner’s Cup games will compete in the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase on June 30.

Former Elon University basketball player Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), former DePaul basketball player Sarah Kustok (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (sideline reporter) will call Fever-Mystics. Stephenson and ShahAhmadi will be making their NBC Sports WNBA debuts in their respective roles after both served as courtside reporters throughout NBC Sports’ entire NBA regular season and postseason coverage.

Live coverage begins with a WNBA Showtime pre-game show at 7 p.m. ET ahead of tip-off along with halftime and post-game studio coverage featuring host LaChina Robinson with Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

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NBC’s coverage of the WNBA is led by coordinating producer Betsy Riley and director Jenny Glazer. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

WNBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ studio program, will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for both WNBA Gametime and Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of WNBA Showtime is Alexa Maremaa. WNBA Showtime is directed by Kelly Atkinson.

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For NBC Sports’ complete 2026 WNBA regular-season schedule, click here.

Peacock will feature a dedicated WNBA Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs, and highlights. WNBA fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page, allowing fans to jump straight into the action. Later this season, the Catch up with Key Plays feature will be available for WNBA games in case fans are tuning in late.

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