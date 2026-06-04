HOW TO WATCH THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ GROUP STAGE LIVE ON TELEMUNDO, UNIVERSO, PEACOCK AND TELEMUNDO APP

Fans can watch all 72 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage matches live in Spanish across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo App starting June 11

Brazil’s Legendary Dunga and Paraguay’s Standout Striker Roque Santa Cruz Join Telemundo’s Team of Experts

MIAMI, FLA. – June 4, 2026 – Telemundo’s exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage kicks off June 11 and runs through June 27, featuring all 48 teams competing in 72 matches live across Telemundo (60 matches) , Universo (12 matches), Peacock and the Telemundo App as part of the network’s unprecedented presentation of the historic tournament. Full match schedule with talent assignments included below.

Commentary teams will be led by legendary voices Andrés Cantor, Luis Omar Tapia and José Luis López Salido alongside a deep roster of commentators, analysts, reporters and fútbol legends stationed across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The lineup includes Brazil’s legendary coach Dunga and Paraguay’s standout striker Roque Santa Cruz, who join the previously announced World Cup champions, former national team captains and international stars that will provide unmatched insight and perspective throughout the tournament.

Among the marquee opening assignments, José Luis López Salido and Jorge Calvo will call the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, supported by Andrés Guardado as part of Telemundo’s comprehensive Mexico coverage team. On June 12, Andrés Cantor and Omar Zerón will lead coverage of the United States’ opening match against Paraguay alongside Jozy Altidore and Alejandro Bedoya, while Luis Omar Tapia and Diego Balado will headline several high-profile Group Stage matchups, including Portugal vs. DR Congo, Brazil vs. Haiti and USA vs. Turkey.

Throughout the Group Stage, Telemundo’s commentary teams will be complemented by dedicated country experts, hosts and reporters assigned to key storylines and competing nations, delivering analysis, live reporting and insider perspective from stadiums across North America.

Visual assets such as the full electronic press kit, images and videos available at https://publicity.gettyimages.com/telemundo/fifa26.

How To Stream the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage

As the streaming home of Telemundo, Peacock will deliver Telemundo’s comprehensive coverage of all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live in Spanish, enhanced by Dolby Atmos® immersive sound and Peacock’s industry-leading interactive features. Fans can explore a new Spanish-language World Cup Hub featuring live matches alongside popular Peacock features like Multiview, Catch Up with Key Plays, Can’t Miss Highlights, Live Picks and Trivia – available in Spanish for the first time. Complementing this are new features such as Visión de Campo and Tourney Brackets for select matches, transforming viewing into active participation and extending engagement beyond the live match.

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Talent Assignments Thurs., Jun. 11 3 p.m. Mexico vs. South Africa Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carlota Vizmanos, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Verónica Rodríguez, Jaime Herrera Thurs., Jun. 11 9 p.m. Korea Republic vs. Czechia Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Alonso Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez, Lindsay Casinelli, Tony Cherchi, Gabriel Batistuta Fri., Jun. 12 3 p.m. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carlos Pavón, Gio del Fa, Carmen Boquín, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Fri., Jun. 12 9 p.m. USA vs. Paraguay Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Alejandro Berry, Manuel Sanchez, Adriana Monsalve, Alejando Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Roque Santa Cruz, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera Sat., Jun. 13 3 p.m. Qatar vs. Switzerland Telemundo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Carlota Vizmanos, Miguel Gurwitz, Diego Lugano, Dunga, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera Sat., Jun. 13 6 p.m. Brazil vs. Morocco Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Diego Lugano, Dunga, Antonella Gonzalez, Enzo Olivera, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 13 9 p.m. Haiti vs. Scotland Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Stephanie Chaverri, Jozy Altidore, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 14 12 a.m. Australia vs. Turkey Telemundo, Peacock Rames Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Javier Tabares, Martin Vazquez Sun., Jun. 14 1 p.m. Germany vs. Curacao Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Roque Santa Cruz, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 14 4 p.m. Netherlands vs. Japan Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Pablo Mariño, Verónica Rodríguez, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Veronica Brunati, Carlota Vizmanos, Diana Rincon, Antonio Valencia, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 14 7 p.m. Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Diana Rincon, Antonio Valencia, Maria Jose Flores, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Sun., Jun. 14 9 p.m. Sweden vs. Tunisia Telemundo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Claudia Garcia, Jesus Barron, Martin Vazquez Mon., Jun. 15 12 p.m. Spain vs. Cape Verde Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Miguel Gurwitz, Guti, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Mon., Jun. 15 3 p.m. Belgium vs. Egypt Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Carlota Vizmanos, Julian Gonzalez, Tony Cherchi, Diego Lugano, Iván Zamoran, Jaime Herrera Mon., Jun. 15 6 p.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Diego Lugano, Iván Zamorano, Piero Menor, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez, Angela Lerena Mon., Jun. 15 9 p.m. Iran vs. New Zealand Telemundo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Cindy Imperial, Martin Vazquez Tue., Jun. 16 3 p.m. France vs. Senegal Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carmen Boquín, Alejandro Bedoya, Dunga, Antonella Gonzalez, Carlota Vizmanos, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Jaime Herrera Tue., Jun. 16 6 p.m. Iraq vs. Norway Telemundo, Peacock Rames Sandoval, Walter Roque, Carlota Vizmanos, Stephanie Chaverri, Martin Vazquez Tue., Jun. 16 9 p.m. Argentina vs. Algeria Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Alejandro Berry, Barbara Roskin, Juan Ballasteros, Lindsay Casinelli, Gabriel Bautistuta, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 17 12 a.m. Austria vs. Jordan Telemundo, Peacock Jorge Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 17 1 p.m. Portugal vs. DR Congo Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Miguel Gurwitz, Iván Zamorano, Nuno Gomes, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Frederik Oldenburg, Jozy Altidore, Veronica Burnati, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 17 4 p.m. England vs. Croatia Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Frederik Oldenburg, Jozy Altidore, Veronica Burnati, Lindsay Casinelli, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 17 7 p.m. Ghana vs. Panama Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Gio del Fa, Lindsay Casinelli, Diana Rincon, José Pékerman, Iván Ramiro Cordoba, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 17 10 p.m. Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincon, José Pékerman, Iván Ramiro, Cordoba, Isabella Echeverri, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 18 12 p.m. Czechia vs. South Africa Telemundo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Pablo Aguabella, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 18 3 p.m. Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Telemundo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Antonio Valencia, Cindy Imperial, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 18 6 p.m. Canada vs. Qatar Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Carlos Pavón, Javier Tabares, Carlota Vizmanos, Lindsay Casinelli, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera Thur., Jun. 18 9 p.m. Mexico vs. South Korea Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Carlota Vizmanos, Andres Guardado, Verónica Rodríguez, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Yustis, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 19 3 p.m. USA vs. Australia Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Carmen Boquín, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Berry, Manuel Sanchez, Lindsay Casinelli, Adriana Monsalve, Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 19 6 p.m. Scotland vs. Morocco Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, José Pékerman, Dunga, Iván Ramiro Cordoba, Stephanie Chaverri, Adriana Monsalve, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 19 9 p.m. Brazil vs. Haiti Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Enzo Olivera, Dunga, Roque Santa Cruz, Maria Jose Flores, Frederik Oldenburg, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 20 12 a.m. Turkey vs. Paraguay Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Lindsay Casinelli, Frederik Oldenburg, Dunga, Diego Lugano, Roque Santa Cruz, Carlos Ramirez, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 20 1 p.m. Netherlands vs. Sweden Telemundo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Carlota Vizmanos, Maxi Rodriguez, Diego Lugano, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, José Pekerman, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Rodrigo Camacho, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 20 4 p.m. Germany vs. Ivory Coast Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Iván Zamorano, Gio del Fa, Carlota Vizmanos, Tony Cherchi, Antonio Valencia, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 20 8 p.m. Ecuador vs. Curacao Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Diana Rincón, Tony Cherchi, Atonio Valencia, Barbara Roskin, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 21 12 a.m. Tunisia vs. Japan Telemundo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Jesus Barron, Jaime Herrera, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlos Salcido, Nuno Gomes, Carlos Pavón, José Pekerman, Iván Ramiro Córdoba Sun., Jun. 21 12 p.m. Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carmen Boquín, Guti, Andres Guardado, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 21 3 p.m. Belgium vs. Iran Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Carlota Vizmanos, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Nuno Gomes, Roque Santa Cruz, Cindy Imperial, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 21 6 p.m. Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Pablo Mariño, Verónica Rodríguez, Diego Lugano, Julio Cesar Dely Valdez, Diego Arrioja, Piero Menor, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Sun., Jun. 21 9 p.m. New Zealand vs. Egypt Telemundo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Roque Santa Cruz, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Javier Tabares, Martin Vazquez Mon., Jun. 22 1 p.m. Argentina vs. Austria Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Miguel Gurwitz, Maxi Rodriguez, José Pékerman, Juan Ballesteros, Carlota Vizmanos, Gabriel Batistuta, Martin Vazquez Mon., Jun. 22 5 p.m. France vs. Iraq Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Adriana Monsalve, Maria Jose Flores, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Mon., Jun. 22 8 p.m. Norway vs. Senegal Telemundo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Diego Lugano, Dunga, Antonio Valencia, Roque Santa Cruz, Antonella Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez Mon., Jun. 22 11 p.m. Jordan vs. Algeria Telemundo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Dunga, Alejandro Bedoya, Diego Lugano, Roque Santa Cruz, Antonio Valencia, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera Tue., Jun. 23 1 p.m. Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carmen Boquín, Iván Zamorano, Nuno Gomes, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Tue., Jun. 23 4 p.m. England vs. Ghana Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Stephanie Chaverri, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez Tue., Jun. 23 7 p.m. Panama vs. Croatia Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Gio del Fa, Lindsay Casinelli, Diana Rincón, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Jaime Herrera Tue., Jun. 23 10 p.m. Colombia vs. DR Congo Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincón, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Isabella Echerverri, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 24 3 p.m. Switzerland vs. Canada Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Carlota Vizmanos, Claudia Garcia, Iván Zamorano, Guti, Frederik Oldenburg, Javier Tabares, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 24 3 p.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Universo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Roque Santa Cruz, Julian Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 24 6 p.m. Scotland vs. Brazil Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Carmen Boquín, Enzo Olivera, Miguel Gurwitz, Dunga, Andres Guardado, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 24 6 p.m. Morocco vs. Haiti Universo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Roque Santa Cruz, Pablo Aguabella, Carlos Yustis, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 24 9 p.m. Mexico vs. Czechia Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Yustis, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 24 9 p.m. South Africa vs. South Korea Universo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Jesús Barron, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 25 4 p.m. Ecuador vs. Germany Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Antonio Valencia, Antonella Gonzalez, Jose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 25 4 p.m. Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Universo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Roque Santa Cruz, Maria Jose Flores, Jaime Herrera Thur., Jun. 25 7 p.m. Tunisia vs. Netherlands Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, Pablo Mariño, Carlota Vizmanos, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Roque Santa Cruz, Barbara Roskin, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 25 7 p.m. Japan vs. Sweden Universo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Roque Santa Cruz, José Pékerman, Veronica Brunati, Manuel Sanchez, Jaime Herrera Thur., Jun. 25 10 p.m. USA vs. Turkey Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Diego Lugano, Alejandro Berry, Alejandro Bedoya, Manuel Sanchez, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Thur., Jun. 25 10 p.m. Paraguay vs. Australia Universo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Carlos Ramirez, Martin Vazquez Fri., Jun. 26 3 p.m. France vs. Norway Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carmen Boquín, Stephanie Chaverri, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 26 3 p.m. Senegal vs. Iraq Universo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Gio del Fa, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Martin Vazquez Fri., Jun. 26 8 p.m. Spain vs. Uruguay Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Miguel Gurwitz, Guti, Dunga, Diego Lugano, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez Fri., Jun. 26 8 p.m. Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Universo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Rodrigo Camacho, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 26 11 p.m. New Zealand vs. Belgium Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Carlota Vizmanos, Iván Zamorano, Javier Tabares, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 26 11 p.m. Egypt vs. Iran Universo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Julian Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 27 5 p.m. Panama vs. England Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Frederik Oldenburg, Julio César Dely Valdés, Jozy Altidore, Antonella Gonzalez, Carlota Vizmanos, Diana Rincon, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Jaime Herrera Sat., Jun. 27 5 p.m. Croatia vs. Ghana Universo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Maria Jose Flores, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 27 7:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Portugal Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincon, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Isabella Echerverri, Carlota Vizmanos, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Jaime Herrera Sat., Jun. 27 7:30 p.m. DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Universo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Pablo Aguabella, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 27 10 p.m. Jordan vs. Argentina Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Juan Ballesteros, Veronica Brunati, Carlota Vizmanos, Gabriel Batistuta, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 27 10 p.m. Algeria vs. Austria Universo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Jorge Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Barbara Roskin, Jaime Herrera

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NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world’s two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.