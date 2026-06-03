TELEMUNDO REDEFINES MULTIPLATFORM VIEWING EXPERIENCE IN SPANISH FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™

Live Social Watch Parties, 24/7 Livestreams, Interactive Match Hubs and Influencer-Led Coverage Bring Fans Closer to Every Moment of the Tournament

Copa Mundial After Dark Delivers Nightly Digital-First Coverage Across TikTok, YouTube and X

NBCU Local’s Bilingual Multiplatform Series ‘My New Favorite Futbolista’ is Available Now

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTRONIC PRESS KIT AND VISUAL ASSETS

MIAMI, FLA. – June 3, 2026 – As the exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Telemundo will deliver its most expansive digital and social media experience ever, bringing fans closer to the tournament and redefining the way they experience and consume soccer across every screen and platform. Designed to complement Telemundo’s comprehensive broadcast and streaming coverage, the digital offering will feature interactive experiences, live social programming, influencer-led content and always-on coverage built to engage fans throughout the tournament from June 11 to July 19.

How to Experience the World Cup on Telemundo.com

Fans will have access to an interactive FIFA World Cup 2026™ calendar and match hub experience on Telemundo.com featuring schedules, programming information and direct links to stream matches live on Peacock and the Telemundo App, creating a seamless destination to follow every moment of the tournament. Fans can also participate in La Quiniela, Telemundo’s interactive World Cup bracket challenge, predicting the tournament champion, identifying surprise teams and tracking the competition throughout the tournament.

Telemundo’s digital ecosystem will also leverage enhanced discovery and personalization technology, including Google Search OneBox integrations, YouTube Official Cards and the network’s proprietary Video Tagging Assistant (ViTA), designed to surface highlights, schedules and trending World Cup moments to fans in real time across platforms.

What To Watch on Telemundo Deportes’ Social Platforms

Telemundo will launch a live social Watch Party experience across YouTube, TikTok and X, featuring influencers and commentators like soccer and fashion influencer Daniela Duran and legendary sportscaster Fernando Fiore broadcasting live from Telemundo Center alongside influencers reporting directly from stadiums across North America. Streaming before, during and after select matches, the live experience will blend live reactions, commentary, fan engagement and real-time conversation, creating a second-screen companion for audiences watching on Telemundo and Peacock. Participating influencers include Dave Balyeat, Sebastián Berón, Jose Cabo, Juan Guarnizo, Nuni Joya, Mercedes Roa and Davo Salazar.

Following each match day, Telemundo will present Copa Mundial After Dark, a nightly 30-minute digital social show streaming across TikTok, YouTube and X. Designed for digital-first and Gen-Z audiences, the show will recap the day’s biggest plays, viral moments, debates and trending storylines through a fast-paced mix of highlights, opinions, social reactions and cultural conversation. The show will be hosted by Pamela Muñoz, Carlos Reynoso, Lucas Terenqui and Paz Zubiri.

Beyond the live Watch Parties and nightly show, Telemundo’s influencers and social reporters will generate original content from stadiums, fan festivals and host cities throughout the tournament, helping bring fans closer to the atmosphere, energy and emotion surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Beginning after the opening day of the tournament, Telemundo will also launch 24/7 livestreams exclusively on YouTube dedicated to continuous FIFA World CupTM coverage and fan engagement. The streams will feature rotating match highlights, stadium atmosphere and beauty shots from host cities, team arrivals and departures, press conferences, fan festival coverage and additional behind-the-scenes access throughout the tournament, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the World Cup experience.

Where to Stream the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Telemundo will deliver more than 700 hours of World Cup programming from June 11 to July 19, 2026—the most ever for a Spanish-language presentation in the United States—including all 104 matches live on Peacock and Telemundo App.

As the streaming home of Telemundo, Peacock will deliver Telemundo’s comprehensive coverage of all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live in Spanish, enhanced by Dolby Atmos® immersive sound and Peacock’s industry-leading interactive features. Fans can explore a new Spanish-language World Cup Hub featuring live matches alongside popular Peacock features like Multiview, Catch Up with Key Plays, Can’t Miss Highlights, Live Picks and Trivia – available in Spanish for the first time. Complementing this are new features such as Visión de Campo and Tourney Brackets for select matches, transforming viewing into active participation and extending engagement beyond the live match.

As previously announced, the Telemundo Deportes Ahora FAST channel will offer shoulder programming before and after matches and is available on Peacock, Xumo, Roku, Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, TCL, Google TV, Comcast, the NBC News FAST hub, and Telemundo.com, with more to come.

My New Favorite Futbolista/Mi Mundialista Favorito Podcast

NBCU Local’s bilingual multiplatform series My New Favorite Futbolista/Mi Mundialista Favorito returns June 2 with a new six-episode season hosted by legendary broadcaster Luis Omar Tapia and NBC6 South Florida/Telemundo 51 sports reporter Gio Del Fa. The series will spotlight inspiring stories and exclusive access to FIFA World Cup 2026™ stars including Tim Ream, Dayne St. Clair, Cristian Roldan, Ricardo Pepi, Tyler Adams and Timothy Weah, highlighting the personalities, passions and journeys shaping the sport across North America ahead of the historic tournament this summer. The series will be available on all major podcast platforms, and video content from the series will be presented across TV, streaming and digital platforms, including Peacock.

Visual assets such as the full electronic press kit, images and videos available at https://publicity.gettyimages.com/telemundo/fifa26.

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About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world’s two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.