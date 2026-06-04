TELEMUNDO CELEBRATES THE PASSION, CULTURE AND COMMUNITY OF SOCCER AHEAD OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ KICK-OFF WITH THE PREMIERE OF DIARIOS DE FUTBOL CON RAFAEL AMAYA, ON SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Special to premiere Following USA vs. Germany Friendly in Chicago

Telemundo Debuts La Antesala, a One-Hour World Cup Special Previewing the Teams, Players and Storylines Shaping FIFA World Cup 2026™

MIAMI, FL — June 4, 2026 — Telemundo presents a special day of soccer programming on Saturday, June 6, highlighted by the U.S. Men’s National Team facing Germany at 2:30 pm ET in a marquee international friendly from Soldier Field in Chicago, followed by the premiere of the original special Diarios de Fútbol con Rafael Amaya at 8pm/7c. Together, the live match and special offer audiences a unique celebration of the culture, passion and community that make soccer an integral part of Hispanic life in the United States while building excitement just days away from the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Here’s the run down for the day:



Coverage for USMNT vs. Germany starting at 2 p.m. ET with Fútbol USA Pre-Game on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock live from Soldier Field in Chicago. Adriana Monsalve will provide on-site coverage alongside Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Manu Sánchez and Copán Álvarez, delivering the latest headlines, analysis and key storylines ahead of kickoff. At 2:30 p.m. ET , Cantor will call the action alongside Omar Zerón as two of the world’s most recognized soccer nations meet in a highly anticipated showdown on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

starting at 2 p.m. ET with on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock live from Soldier Field in Chicago. Adriana Monsalve will provide on-site coverage alongside Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Manu Sánchez and Copán Álvarez, delivering the latest headlines, analysis and key storylines ahead of kickoff. , Cantor will call the action alongside Omar Zerón as two of the world’s most recognized soccer nations meet in a highly anticipated showdown on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Fútbol USA Post-Game at 4:30 p.m. ET on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Monsalve, Cantor, Zerón, Sánchez and Álvarez will break down all the action with highlights, expert analysis, player reactions and live post-match coverage from Soldier Field.

at 4:30 p.m. ET on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Monsalve, Cantor, Zerón, Sánchez and Álvarez will break down all the action with highlights, expert analysis, player reactions and live post-match coverage from Soldier Field. La Antesala Premiere at 5 p.m. ET/PT and 4 p.m. CT, Telemundo’s one-hour show leading up to the kickoff of the Men’s World Cup airs on Telemundo and Peacock. La Antesala offers soccer fans some of the most relevant competition storylines to set the scene for the tournament with information about the teams, players and coaches while showcasing their personalities and aspirations. Throughout the month-long event, every match will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show led by the main hosts and commentary team.

at 5 p.m. ET/PT and 4 p.m. CT, Telemundo’s one-hour show leading up to the kickoff of the Men’s World Cup airs on Telemundo and Peacock. offers soccer fans some of the most relevant competition storylines to set the scene for the tournament with information about the teams, players and coaches while showcasing their personalities and aspirations. Throughout the month-long event, every match will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show led by the main hosts and commentary team. Diarios de Fútbol con Rafael Amaya premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Telemundo. Hosted by renowned actor Rafael Amaya, the special serves as a heartfelt journey through stories that highlight the profound connection between soccer and everyday life, exploring how the sport inspires resilience, strengthens communities and brings people together across generations and cultures.

The special shines a spotlight on extraordinary individuals and organizations whose lives have been transformed by the game, including Street Soccer USA’s “For the Kids” initiative, the inspiring story of Fátima Juárez, and Chef X of Komal, among others. Their experiences reflect the determination, hope and passion that define both the sport and the communities it serves.

Created as a tribute to Telemundo’s audiences in Los Angeles and Mexican communities across the United States, Diarios de Fútbol con Rafael Amaya serves as an emotional bridge to the network’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage, celebrating the people, stories and traditions that continue to shape soccer culture throughout the country.

Audiences can enjoy the USMNT match and Diarios de Fútbol con Rafael Amaya live on Telemundo, with additional coverage available on Universo and Peacock. The special will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock, while viewers can access content through the Telemundo app, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world’s two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.