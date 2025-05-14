NOAH LYLES HEADLINES ADIDAS ATLANTA CITY GAMES THIS SATURDAY, MAY 17, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Lyles to Race 150m in Street Meet in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

Olympians Jasmine Moore, Anna Hall, Wayde van Niekerk, and Zharnel Hughes Expected to Compete

Encore Presentation of World Athletics Relays this Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 14, 2025 – Reigning Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the adidas Atlanta City Games from Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Ga., this Saturday, May 17, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Billed as “North America’s only street meet,” athletes will race on a straightaway track in Piedmont Park with free, open-to-the-public spectatorship.

Lyles, coming off a 2024 outdoor campaign that saw him win his first Olympic gold medal in the 100m and take Olympic bronze in the 200m, is slated to race the 150m. The defending 150m champion of this meet, Lyles will face competition from Olympians Ferdinand Omanyala (Kenya) and Alexander Ogando (Dominican Republic). Additionally, Rio Olympic 400m gold medalist and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa), Paris Olympic 4x100m bronze medalist Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain), and Noah Lyles’ younger brother, Josephus, are also expected to race.

Paris Olympic long jump and triple jump bronze medalist Jasmine Moore and Paris Olympic heptathlete Anna Hall, both expected to compete in the long jump, headline an elite women’s field. Paris Olympic 200m finalist McKenzie Long, Tokyo Olympic 4x400m gold medalist Lynna Irby-Jackson, and three-time Olympic medalist Daryll Neita (Great Britain) are also expected to toe the line.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

NBC Sports will present numerous prestigious outdoor track & field events this season, including the NYC Grand Prix on June 21, Prefontaine Classic on July 5 and USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 31-Aug. 3 from historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from Sept. 13-21.

Additionally, Peacock is the exclusive U.S. streaming home of Grand Slam Track, presenting all four Slams of the inaugural 2025 season live. Future locations and dates include Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. (May 30-June 1) and UCLA’s Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. (June 27-29). Additionally, an encore presentation of World Athletics Relays will air this Sunday, May 18, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

--NBC SPORTS--