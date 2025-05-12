MICHAEL JORDAN TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR

NEW YORK, N.Y. – May 12, 2025 – Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will join NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA as a special contributor when the 2025-26 season begins in October. The announcement was made earlier today during NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” said Jordan. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

“Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella. “We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage.”

Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan’s countless accolades include:



Six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls

Six NBA Finals MVP awards

Five NBA regular-season MVP awards

14-time NBA All-Star

10 NBA scoring titles

Nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team

All-time NBA career points per game leader (30.1)

Elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (2009)

NCAA championship with the University of North Carolina (1982)

Two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA

Off the court, Jordan is a successful businessman, investor and philanthropist. His Jordan Brand (a division of NIKE) has been a leader and innovator in athletic shoes and apparel since its creation in 1997. Jordan is also the first former player to become the majority owner of an NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets. In the fall of 2020, along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, he launched a NASCAR team, 23XI Racing.

A strong believer in giving back, Jordan has long supported many charitable causes that provide opportunities for at-risk youth, help kids with disabilities and illnesses, support teachers and provide disaster relief. Novant Health’s Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in North Carolina provide critical health services to thousands of patients. Jordan has served as Make-A-Wish’s Chief Wish Ambassador since 2008 and has been a wish granter for 35 years.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will serve as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci has been named coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is also bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

