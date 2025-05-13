VINCE CARTER TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS NBA STUDIO ANALYST BEGINNING THIS FALL

Hall of Famer and Eight-Time NBA All-Star Begins Studio Analyst Role in October 2025 when the NBA Returns to NBC and Debuts on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2025 – Vince Carter, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and an eight-time NBA All-Star who is widely considered one of the greatest dunkers in NBA history, will join NBC Sports as a studio analyst when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this October.

Carter played a record 22 seasons in the NBA, spending most of his time with the Toronto Raptors (1998-2004) and New Jersey Nets (2004-2009), both of whom retired his No. 15 jersey. His lengthy and illustrious career saw him earn multiple accolades and awards, including his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024. Carter was an eight-time NBA All-Star; a two-time All-NBA selection; the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year; the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, where he showcased one of the most memorable performances in the event’s history, completing a 360 windmill and a between-the-legs dunk; and currently sits in 10th place on the NBA’s all-time made three-pointers list (2,290) and in the top 25 on the all-time scoring list (25,728). His 22 seasons played is tied for first all-time with LeBron James and he’s fourth all-time for career games played (1,541). Carter also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks.

When Carter joins NBC Sports in October for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, he will be in studio one or more nights per week through the playoffs, often working alongside Carmelo Anthony.

“I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” said Carter. “I am truly looking forward to joining Melo in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall, as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love.”

“Vince is one of the most explosive players in NBA history,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “His dynamic play on the court has translated seamlessly into his broadcasting career, where he will next be in the studio alongside Carmelo Anthony – a fellow Hall of Famer, perennial All-Star, and Olympic champion who’s also played with or against the stars of yesterday and today.”

Carter also had a successful international career, winning the gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics while leading Team USA in scoring (14.8 points per game). During the Games, Carter famously performed one of the most memorable dunks of all time.

The fifth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, Carter had a decorated college career at North Carolina, where he led the Tar Heels to back-to-back Final Four appearances and ACC titles. In his junior and final year in Chapel Hill, he was named a second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC selection. In his senior year at Mainland High School in his hometown Daytona Beach, Fla., Carter led his school to a state championship and was selected as a McDonald’s All-American; in 2012, he was named one of the 35 greatest McDonald’s All-Americans of all time.

Since retiring from the NBA, Carter has served as an NBA and college basketball analyst for both ESPN and Turner Sports. He was also a basketball analyst for NBCUniversal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. For more information on Carter, click here.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will serve as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is also bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

