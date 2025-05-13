Vince Carter joined NBC Sports in May 2025 as a studio analyst for its coverage of the NBA that begins with the 2025-26 season. He’ll often work alongside Carmelo Anthony.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and one of the game’s most explosive players, Carter played a record 22 seasons in the NBA, spending most of his time with the Toronto Raptors (1998-2004) and New Jersey Nets (2004-2009), both of whom retired his No. 15 jersey. His lengthy and illustrious career saw him earn multiple accolades and awards: an eight-time NBA All-Star; a two-time All-NBA selection; a gold medalist at the 2000 Olympics; the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year; and the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, where he showcased one of the most memorable performances in the event’s history, completing a 360 windmill and a between-the-legs dunk. Carter also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks.

His 22 seasons played is tied for first all-time with LeBron James and he’s fourth all-time for career games played (1,541). He also currently sits in 10th place on the NBA’s all-time made three-pointers list (2,290) and in the top 25 on the all-time scoring list (25,728).

The fifth overall pick out of North Carolina in the 1998 NBA Draft, Carter enjoyed a successful college career that saw him lead the Tar Heels to back-to-back Final Four appearances and ACC titles. In his junior and final year in Chapel Hill, he was named a second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC selection.

Since retiring from the NBA, Carter has served as an NBA and college basketball analyst for both ESPN and Turner Sports. He has also served as a game analyst for the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. He was a basketball analyst for NBCUniversal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.