 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTS MORE THAN 60 HOURS OF STUDIO COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL SURROUNDING PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AT QUAIL HOLLOW
Vince Carter PB.png
VINCE CARTER TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS NBA STUDIO ANALYST BEGINNING THIS FALL
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MICHAEL JORDAN TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL HOST SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, MAY 11, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MAY 4, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE THIS WEEK, LIVE ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTS MORE THAN 60 HOURS OF STUDIO COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL SURROUNDING PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AT QUAIL HOLLOW
Vince Carter PB.png
VINCE CARTER TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS NBA STUDIO ANALYST BEGINNING THIS FALL
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MICHAEL JORDAN TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL HOST SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, MAY 11, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL VISIT CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MAY 4, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL CAN CLINCH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE THIS WEEK, LIVE ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Vince Carter Headshot.png Download

Vince Carter

NBA Analyst

Vince Carter joined NBC Sports in May 2025 as a studio analyst for its coverage of the NBA that begins with the 2025-26 season. He’ll often work alongside Carmelo Anthony.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and one of the game’s most explosive players, Carter played a record 22 seasons in the NBA, spending most of his time with the Toronto Raptors (1998-2004) and New Jersey Nets (2004-2009), both of whom retired his No. 15 jersey. His lengthy and illustrious career saw him earn multiple accolades and awards: an eight-time NBA All-Star; a two-time All-NBA selection; a gold medalist at the 2000 Olympics; the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year; and the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, where he showcased one of the most memorable performances in the event’s history, completing a 360 windmill and a between-the-legs dunk. Carter also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks.

His 22 seasons played is tied for first all-time with LeBron James and he’s fourth all-time for career games played (1,541). He also currently sits in 10th place on the NBA’s all-time made three-pointers list (2,290) and in the top 25 on the all-time scoring list (25,728).

The fifth overall pick out of North Carolina in the 1998 NBA Draft, Carter enjoyed a successful college career that saw him lead the Tar Heels to back-to-back Final Four appearances and ACC titles. In his junior and final year in Chapel Hill, he was named a second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC selection.

Since retiring from the NBA, Carter has served as an NBA and college basketball analyst for both ESPN and Turner Sports. He has also served as a game analyst for the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. He was a basketball analyst for NBCUniversal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.