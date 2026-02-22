NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY ON NBC AND PEACOCK ON SUNDAY, FEB. 22

“There really is an unspoken language between Olympians…The happiness, the tears they don’t need an explanation. Representing peace, love and unity all over the world.” – Tara Lipinski

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 22, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics concludes tonight with the Closing Ceremony from Verona Olympic Arena at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir host NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, featuring a must-see “handoff” to French Alps 2030, as well as the Parade of Athletes highlighted by Team USA. Andrea Joyce and Lewis Johnson serve as reporters.

Five-time Olympic hockey medalist Hilary Knight, who broke the U.S. record all-time scoring record at the Olympics, and three-time Olympic medalist Evan Bates, serve as Flag Bearers for Team USA.



Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony:

Hilary Knight to Andrea Joyce on being voted a Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer: “It’s a huge honor. Obviously, an amazing delegation of Team USA athletes representing us on the greatest stage, and to be able to have that vote of appreciation and wave the flag in front of millions is super special.”

Evan Bates to Joyce on being named a Closing Ceremony Flag Bearer: “It’s so much bigger than the two of us. It’s about all of Team USA. It’s about all the folks back home who support us and all the future Olympians who are watching tonight and getting inspired.”

Jessie Diggins to Lewis Johnson on racing the 50K and closing out her Olympic journey: “It has been an absolutely crazy day, but it was so special to celebrate with the team. I cried when we left town because it’s been an amazing time racing at this venue for 14 years. I’m just going to miss the people so much. But it was so, so special to do my last ever Olympic race after so many years, and I just feel so supported by this team and all these people. It’s just been really incredible.”

Diggins to Johnson on winning bronze despite bruised ribs: “That was maybe the most pain I’ve ever been in during a race in my life. Again, so much thanks to the team. They really put me back together. They’ve been healing so much, so to get to do the 50K race today, I just felt so lucky and so grateful to be out there and do it. That was just really special.”

Alysa Liu to Joyce on whether this Olympics felt different than Beijing: “Definitely not a job. I just feel so lucky that I get to do this, and I love being an athlete. It’s the coolest thing in the world.”

Liu to Joyce on what gave her the most joy: “Honestly, being out there on the ice in front of the crowd and sharing the moment with my friends and my family because they were up there in the audience.”

Liu to Joyce on whether she’s thinking about another Olympics: “Yeah, I mean I have no plans to leave yet. I can’t imagine not skating next year.”

Johnny Weir on the sense of community at the Milan Olympics: “What I love most about this Olympic Games was just that feeling of community that the athletes gave us. I think that feeling of community is something that has long been lost from the Olympics, and I’m so happy it’s back.”

Tara Lipinski on the deeper connection among athletes in Milan: “It wasn’t all about the medals, winning or losing. Of course their careers are so important to them, but there was a deeper emphasis on who they are outside of being an athlete, that they’re not completely defined just by their sport.”

Weir on leaving the Olympic stage: “The entire world’s eyes obviously focus on the Olympic Games, so you really do feel like you’re at the epicenter — as an athlete or even as broadcasters. You feel like you’re where you’re supposed to be, at the center of the universe. To leave that, it’s always a sad thing. But many of these athletes we will see in more Olympic Games because once you go to one, you’re going to want another one.”

Lipinski on the shared bond between Olympians: “There really is an unspoken language between Olympians. The moment you meet another Olympian it just instantly clicks. Because they know what it costs. The happiness, the tears they don’t need an explanation. Representing peace, love and unity all over the world.”

