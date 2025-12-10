PEACOCK TO EXCLUSIVELY STREAM NATIONAL COVERAGE OF BALTIMORE RAVENS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS ON SATURDAY, DEC. 27, AT 8 P.M. ET

Ravens-Packers Marks 4th Exclusive NFL Game on Peacock, Including AFC Wild Card Game in January 2024 -- the Most-Streamed NFL Playoff Game Ever

Noah Eagle (Play-by-Play), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (Sideline Reporter) on the call; Terry McAulay will Serve as Rules Analyst

Both Franchises have Earned Playoff Berths in Five of Past Six Seasons

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 10, 2025 – Peacock will exclusively stream national coverage of a primetime matchup between playoff contenders, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, it was announced today. The Ravens and Packers have each earned playoff berths in five of the past six seasons.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) will call Ravens-Packers on Peacock from Lambeau Field. Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay will serve as rules analyst.

Ravens-Packers marks the fourth Peacock exclusive NFL game following the Packers-Eagles in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Brazil in September 2024, the Bills-Chargers regular season game in December 2023, and the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game in January 2024, which holds the record for the largest audience ever for an exclusively streamed NFL playoff game.

The Peacock exclusive NFL game from Green Bay, Wis., on Saturday night will precede the Sunday Night Football game on Sunday, Dec. 28 on NBC and Peacock, as the Chicago Bears visit the San Francisco 49ers.

The Peacock exclusive regular season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the competing teams’ cities: Baltimore (WBAL), Green Bay (WGBA) and Milwaukee (WTMJ) affiliates. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

The Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card game (1/13/24) – the NFL’s first-ever exclusively live streamed playoff game – became the biggest live-streamed event ever in U.S. history at the time, reaching a total of 32.1 million viewers and delivering an average audience (AMA) of approximately 23 million viewers across Peacock, NBC stations in Miami and Kansas City, and on mobile with NFL+ (according to official Nielsen data) and drove the Internet to its largest U.S. usage ever on a single day. The audience remains the largest ever for an exclusively streamed NFL playoff game.

PEACOCK LIVE STREAMS ALL NBC NFL GAMES THIS SEASON

All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, and The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.

PEACOCK SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FINAL

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2025 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews, while Berry will host a weekly segment where he will discuss his successful bets from that day and provide fantasy advice and an early look at the waiver wire. Football Night in America’s studio team will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments, while Florio will provide injury and news updates.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, NBA, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the WNBA beginning in 2026, MLB in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

