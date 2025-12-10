 Skip navigation
PEACOCK TO STREAM 2025-26 WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE, BEGINNING WITH FIRST ROUND THURS., DEC. 11 AT 2 P.M. ET

PEACOCK TO STREAM 2025-26 WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE, BEGINNING WITH FIRST ROUND THURS., DEC. 11 AT 2 P.M. ET

Via NBC Sports’ Partnership with Professional Darts Corporation, Peacock to Stream 100+ Hours of Live Sky Sports Coverage of the World Darts Championship from Thurs., Dec. 11 to Fri., Jan. 3; Semifinals and Finals also on NBC Sports NOW

18-Year-Old World Champion Luke Littler Aims to Become Fourth Player to Win Back-to-Back Titles, Begins his Defense on Thursday’s Opening Night from Alexandra Place in London

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 10, 2025 – Beginning this Thursday, Dec. 11, Peacock will stream 100+ hours of Sky Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 World Darts Championship from Alexandra Palace in London.

Through NBC Sports’ partnership with the Professional Darts Corporation, Peacock will live stream Sky Sports’ presentation of the World Darts Championship from Thurs., Dec. 11 to Fri., Jan. 3.

Following the expansion of this year’s tournament, all 128 players will compete over a nine-day span of action from Dec. 11-19. There are nine days of double-sessions, all live on Peacock. The semifinal and final rounds will also stream on NBC Sports NOW.

The World Darts Championship features 18-year-old current world champion Luke Littler aiming to win his second consecutive title. Littler will begin his defense on the opening night of the tournament. He faces Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas, a quarterfinalist in 2019-2020.

2022-23 World Champion Michael Smith also highlights Thursday night, as he goes head-to-head with Women’s World Matchplay champion Lisa Ashton.

The first round will close on Fri., Dec.19, with second round play on Dec. 20-23. Following a three-day Christmas break, the third and fourth round will take place from Dec. 27-30, before the quarterfinals, semifinals and final kick off 2026 from Jan. 1-3. NBC will present a highlight show on Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The first PDC World Darts Championship took place in 1994. The event has been held at Alexandra Palace since 2008.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA, Major League Baseball coming in 2026, WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

2025-26 PDC World Darts Championship Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Thurs., Dec. 11
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Fri., Dec. 12
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 13
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Sun., Dec. 14
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 15
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Tues., Dec. 16
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Wed., Dec. 17
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Thurs., Dec. 18
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Fri., Dec. 19
2 – 6 p.m.
First Round
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 20
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Second Round
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Second Round
Peacock
Sun., Dec. 21
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Second Round
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Second Round
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 22
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Second Round
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Second Round
Peacock
Tues., Dec. 23
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Second Round
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Second Round
Peacock
Sat., Dec. 27
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Third Round
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Third Round
Peacock
Sun., Dec. 28
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Third Round
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Third Round
Peacock
Mon., Dec. 29
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Third Round
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Third Round/Fourth Round
Peacock
Tues., Dec. 30
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Fourth Round
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Fourth Round
Peacock
Thurs., Jan. 1
7:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Quarterfinals
Peacock

2 – 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Peacock
Fri., Jan. 2
2 – 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Peacock, NBC Sports Now
Sat., Jan. 3
2 – 6 p.m.
Final
Peacock, NBC Sports Now
Sun., Jan. 4
12:30 – 2 p.m.
Highlights*
NBC

*Taped Coverage

