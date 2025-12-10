PEACOCK TO STREAM 2025-26 WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE, BEGINNING WITH FIRST ROUND THURS., DEC. 11 AT 2 P.M. ET

Via NBC Sports’ Partnership with Professional Darts Corporation, Peacock to Stream 100+ Hours of Live Sky Sports Coverage of the World Darts Championship from Thurs., Dec. 11 to Fri., Jan. 3; Semifinals and Finals also on NBC Sports NOW

18-Year-Old World Champion Luke Littler Aims to Become Fourth Player to Win Back-to-Back Titles, Begins his Defense on Thursday’s Opening Night from Alexandra Place in London

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 10, 2025 – Beginning this Thursday, Dec. 11, Peacock will stream 100+ hours of Sky Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 World Darts Championship from Alexandra Palace in London.

Through NBC Sports’ partnership with the Professional Darts Corporation, Peacock will live stream Sky Sports’ presentation of the World Darts Championship from Thurs., Dec. 11 to Fri., Jan. 3.

Following the expansion of this year’s tournament, all 128 players will compete over a nine-day span of action from Dec. 11-19. There are nine days of double-sessions, all live on Peacock. The semifinal and final rounds will also stream on NBC Sports NOW.

The World Darts Championship features 18-year-old current world champion Luke Littler aiming to win his second consecutive title. Littler will begin his defense on the opening night of the tournament. He faces Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas, a quarterfinalist in 2019-2020.

2022-23 World Champion Michael Smith also highlights Thursday night, as he goes head-to-head with Women’s World Matchplay champion Lisa Ashton.

The first round will close on Fri., Dec.19, with second round play on Dec. 20-23. Following a three-day Christmas break, the third and fourth round will take place from Dec. 27-30, before the quarterfinals, semifinals and final kick off 2026 from Jan. 1-3. NBC will present a highlight show on Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The first PDC World Darts Championship took place in 1994. The event has been held at Alexandra Palace since 2008.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA, Major League Baseball coming in 2026, WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

2025-26 PDC World Darts Championship Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Thurs., Dec. 11

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Fri., Dec. 12

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 13

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Sun., Dec. 14

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Mon., Dec. 15

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 16

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Wed., Dec. 17

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Thurs., Dec. 18

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Fri., Dec. 19

2 – 6 p.m.

First Round

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 20

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Second Round

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Second Round

Peacock

Sun., Dec. 21

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Second Round

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Second Round

Peacock

Mon., Dec. 22

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Second Round

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Second Round

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 23

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Second Round

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Second Round

Peacock

Sat., Dec. 27

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Third Round

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Third Round

Peacock

Sun., Dec. 28

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Third Round

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Third Round

Peacock

Mon., Dec. 29

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Third Round

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Third Round/Fourth Round

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Fourth Round

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Fourth Round

Peacock

Thurs., Jan. 1

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Peacock



2 – 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 2

2 – 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Peacock, NBC Sports Now

Sat., Jan. 3

2 – 6 p.m.

Final

Peacock, NBC Sports Now

Sun., Jan. 4

12:30 – 2 p.m.

Highlights*

NBC



*Taped Coverage

