FINAL CHANCE FOR U.S. MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CURLING TEAMS TO PUNCH TICKETS TO MILAN AT OLYMPIC CURLING QUALIFICATION EVENT LIVE ON PEACOCK TONIGHT AND THURSDAY

Live Coverage from Kelowna, Canada, Begins Tonight, Dec. 10, with First Women’s Qualifier (Norway vs. Japan) at 5 p.m. ET and Men’s Qualifier (U.S. vs. China) at 10 p.m. ET, Both on Peacock

United States in Contention for Remaining Two Olympic Spots in Men’s and Women’s Olympic Curling Tournaments

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 10, 2025 – The United States’ top curling teams have one last chance to earn a spot to represent Team USA at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at this week’s Olympic Qualification Event, with live coverage from Kelowna Curling Club in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, beginning tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 10, with the women’s (5 p.m. ET) and men’s qualifiers (10 p.m. ET) on Peacock.

The eight teams competing in the men’s and women’s events were designated from two previous events: the top three countries from the Pre-Qualification Event, plus countries that ranked 9-13 from a results list compiled from the 2024 and 2025 World Championships. Each team will participate in round-robin play, with the top two teams from that round facing off in Qualification Game No. 1. The loser of that match will play the third-best round-robin finisher in Qualification Game No. 2. Winners of the two qualification matches will earn Olympic berths.

On the men’s side, the United States is competing for an Olympic spot against China, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, and South Korea, while the U.S. women will face off against Australia, Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Japan, Norway, and Turkey.

NBC Sports’ live coverage tonight will include the women’s and men’s first qualification games. On the men’s side, the U.S. will face China, with the winner qualifying for the Olympics. The loser of that match will have one last chance to qualify in the second qualification game on Thursday to determine the final men’s spot. On the women’s side, Norway and Japan will face each other to decide which team is awarded the first Olympic spot to Milan. The loser of this match will then face the U.S. on Thursday to determine the second and final women’s spot.

For the full programming details, see the chart below.

Curling was included in the inaugural 1924 Winter Games in Chamonix, France. After a lengthy Olympic hiatus, the sport has been a mainstay of the Winter Olympic program since 1998. The U.S. men last won a medal in 2018, their sole Olympic curling gold, while the U.S. women have never reached the podium.

How To Watch – Weds., Dec. 10-Thurs., Dec. 11 (all times ET)



Streaming: Peacock

NBC SPORTS’ FINAL OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION EVENT SCHEDULE

Date

Coverage

Time (ET)

Network/Platform(s)

Weds., Dec. 10

Women’s Qualifier #1: Norway vs. Japan

5 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Qualifier #1: U.S. vs. China

10 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., Dec. 11

Women’s Qualifier #2: Norway/Japan loser vs. U.S.

1 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Qualifier #2: U.S./China loser vs. TBD

6 p.m.

Peacock



With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Olympic Winter Games) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Torino, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

