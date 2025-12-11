EASTERN CONFERENCE-LEADING PISTONS VISIT SURGING CELTICS AND NIKOLA JOKIC AND NUGGETS HOST KEVIN DURANT AND ROCKETS ON PEACOCK NBA MONDAY DOUBLEHEADER ON DEC. 15 ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Peacock NBA Monday Doubleheader on Dec. 15 Begins with “On the Bench” Coverage as Cade Cunningham and Pistons Visit Jaylen Brown and Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Following Pistons-Celtics, Nikola Jokić and Nuggets Host Kevin Durant and Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET

Five of the NBA’s Top 20 Scorers (Jokić, Brown, Cunningham, Durant, and Jamal Murray) Expected to Play in Doubleheader

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 11, 2025 – Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (19-5) visit Jaylen Brown and the surging Boston Celtics (15-9) followed by Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets (17-6) hosting Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (15-6) on a star-studded Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader on Monday, Dec. 15, on Peacock and NBCSN. Pistons-Celtics tips off with “On the Bench” coverage at 7 p.m. ET, with Rockets-Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET.

PISTONS-CELTICS

2025 All-NBA Third Team selection Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons visit 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Peacock NBA Monday on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Pistons-Celtics will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Celtics and Rivers with the Pistons.

Cunningham, who ranks second in the NBA in assists (9.3 APG) and 11th in scoring (27.5 PPG), and the first-place Pistons have won four of their last five games, with their most recent matchup a 124-112 win over the Bucks. Cunningham posted his 11th double-double of the season (23 points, 12 assists) while Jalen Duren, who ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounds (11.5 RPG) had 16 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

The Celtics have won eight of their last 10 games, including victories over Detroit, Cleveland, New York, and the Lakers. Brown’s career-high scoring of 29.1 points per game ranks sixth in the NBA, with the four-time NBA All-Star scoring 30+ points in six of the last seven games he’s played in. Boston has also been led by 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist Derrick White and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard.

Brown was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week, bolstered by a 42-point showing in a home win over the Knicks on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday that, along with Thunder-Warriors as the second game of the doubleheader, delivered the NBA’s largest pre-Christmas Tuesday audience since 1996, with an average of 3.2 million viewers across NBC and Peacock .

ROCKETS-NUGGETS

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets host 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Peacock NBA Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Jokić is amid another MVP-level season, leading the NBA in rebounds (12.3) and assists (11.0) and ranking fifth in scoring (29.2). Denver, third in the Western Conference, has won seven of its last 10 games. Jamal Murray (25.0) and Jokić, along with the Lakers’ Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, are the only pairs of teammates both ranked in the NBA’s top 20 in scoring. Murray was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career last week, headlined by a 52-point outburst in a win over Indiana.

The Rockets, also winners of seven of its last 10 games, are led by Durant, in his first season in Houston, along with rising stars Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson. Durant ranks 15th in the NBA in scoring (25.3), while Sengun ranks 21st (23.1).

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter. Jordan Cornette will serve as courtside reporter.

Live coverage on Monday night begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher. Anthony was drafted third overall by the Nuggets in 2003 and played there until 2011, making three All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams during his time with the franchise. He also spent time with the Rockets (2018-2019).

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Dec. 15

7 p.m.

Pistons at Celtics

Peacock, NBCSN*

9:30 p.m.

Rockets at Nuggets

Peacock, NBCSN*



*On the Bench

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBA ON NBC--