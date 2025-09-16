“ON THE BENCH” -- NBC SPORTS INTRODUCES DEDICATED TEAM ANALYSTS SEATED COURTSIDE FOR PEACOCK NBA MONDAY THROUGHOUT 2025-26 NBA SEASON

Industry-First Format Will Feature One Analyst Dedicated to Each Team and Seated Courtside with Their Team, Gaining Unique Access and Insights

“On the Bench” Debuts Oct. 27 for Peacock NBA Monday featuring Cavaliers-Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 16, 2025 – NBC Sports announced today the debut of “On the Bench,” a production innovation to be used exclusively for games streaming on Peacock NBA Monday that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team. The unique approach and unprecedented access allow each commentator to cover the game through the lens of the team they’re assigned.

An industry first, “On the Bench” will be used exclusively for the 23 Peacock NBA Monday games this season. Rather than sitting next to the play-by-play voice, the analysts will be positioned near the assistant coaches of their assigned team during the action, listening in on huddles and timeouts, and delivering information straight from the bench. Each analyst will also be immersed with their team leading up to the game, spending time at shootarounds, and speaking with players and coaches during pregame locker room availability.

“Never before has a game featured an analyst dedicated exclusively to each team with such unparalleled access,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “Each analyst will be dedicated to telling the story of the game through the lens of their team. At the same time, we will respect the sanctity of the inside information our analysts are able to hear but will always strive to give the audience unique insights that only this type of access can provide. We’re grateful to the NBA and its teams for their vision and faith in our ability to provide this first-of-its-kind coverage.”

“On the Bench” will debut on Peacock NBA Monday beginning Oct. 27 when Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. NBC Sports NBA play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Pistons while Rivers will be immersed with the Cavaliers.

“On the Bench” joins intuitive and interactive features set to debut on Peacock’s NBA streaming experience this October, including “Peacock Performance View,” a viewing mode providing fans with on-screen stats and data, and “Peacock ScoreCard,” a first-of-its-kind, real-time streaming experience that is like “bingo meets fantasy sports” and will be available on TV and mobile, alongside existing features Can’t Miss Highlights on mobile and Catch Up with Key Plays. “Courtside Live,” a new feature coming in the second half of the season, will allow fans to watch the game through unique insider angles. For more information on Peacock’s NBA features, click here.

“On the Bench” also continues NBC Sports’ history of immersive innovations, including “Inside-the-Glass” for hockey coverage, the Peacock Pit Box for NASCAR, and the “Inside the Race” motorcycle position for cycling coverage. During the 2022-23 seasons, MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock featured a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise in each team joining the play-by-play voice.

“On the Bench” will be utilized during 23 regular-season games this season. Notable matchups include Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets visiting Durant’s former team, the Phoenix Suns, on Nov. 24; a battle of MVP centers with Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets visiting Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 5; four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hosting reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 9; two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and the Dallas Mavericks on March 23; and more.

NBC SPORTS’ “ON THE BENCH” SCHEDULE ON PEACOCK NBA MONDAY

All games stream live on Peacock

Date

Game

Time (ET)

Mon., Oct. 27

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 3

Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 10

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 17

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 24

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

9:30 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 1

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

Mon, Dec. 8

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 15

TBD

TBD

Mon., Dec. 22

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 29

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 5

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

8:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 12

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 19

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

8 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 26

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 2

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

9:30 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 9

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 23

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Mon., March 2

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m.

Mon., March 9

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

Mon., March 16

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Mon., March 23

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

9:30 p.m.

Mon., March 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

7 p.m.

Mon., April 6

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.



This season, NBC Sports will present 100 regular-season NBA games -- including five games each week for portions of the season -- with consistent coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, plus All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs. For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

Starting Oct. 27, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

Following NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5. Sunday nights will occasionally feature doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. For more information on the agreement, click here. NBC Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine will serve as game analysts; Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed as studio hosts; and Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Jordan Cornette, Ashley ShahAhmadi, and Zora Stephenson were announced as courtside reporters and Grant Liffmann as an NBA Insider. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor.

Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

