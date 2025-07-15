TERRY GANNON TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE

Gannon Adds NBA to Olympic and Golf Roles with NBC Sports

2025-26 NBA Season Begins Oct. 21 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 15, 2025 – Terry Gannon, NBC Sports’ critically acclaimed Olympic and golf commentator, will join NBC Sports’ NBA coverage as a play-by-play voice when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this fall.

Gannon has been with NBC Sports since 2010, when he joined GOLF Channel to work on its coverage of the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. Since then, Gannon has regularly announced golf for NBC Sports, including this weekend’s The Open Championship from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

He has also worked seven Olympic Games for NBC Sports, where he’s called gymnastics (Paris, Tokyo), figure skating (Beijing, Sochi, PyeongChang), golf (Rio), and rowing and flatwater canoeing (London). As part of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gannon won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event. He has also co-hosted the Closing Ceremonies for the Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, and PyeongChang Olympic Games.

“The first 25 years of my life were consumed with basketball and it’s where I got my start as an announcer,” said Gannon. “I am absolutely thrilled to return to calling hoops at the highest level and be a part of the legacy that is the NBA on NBC. I cannot wait for the season to get underway.”

Gannon also has extensive experience working in basketball, beginning his broadcasting career as a college basketball analyst for Raycom Sports and Jefferson-Pilot Sports, two regional networks in North Carolina. Upon joining ESPN in 1993, Gannon served as a college basketball analyst and play-by-play voice, an NBA play-by-play voice, and the lead WNBA play-by-play voice from 2004-2012. Since 2023, Gannon has called Big Ten basketball for NBC Sports.

Gannon has experience playing on the hardwood as well, as he was a member of the 1983 North Carolina State University National Championship basketball team. Gannon was on the floor for Lorenzo Charles’ game-winning dunk as time expired to beat Houston’s ‘Phi Slama Jama’ team which included future Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. During his four-year career for Jim Valvano’s Wolfpack (1981-1985), Gannon was a two-time Academic All-American and the school’s all-time leading free throw shooter. In 1983, with an experimental three-point line adopted by several conferences, he was the number one three-point shooter in the nation.

“Terry’s love for basketball runs deep and his NCAA Championship ring with NC State in 1983 is a testament to his long-standing connection with the game,” says Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “Terry is an elite play-by-play voice for a number of sports, but his number one passion remains basketball. When the NBA on NBC deal was announced, he made it clear he wanted back in the mix and we are excited to have him on the call.”

NBC and Peacock will present NBA coverage on Tuesday nights beginning in October. After Sunday Night Football coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock. Peacock will also livestream exclusive national Monday night games starting this fall. Gannon will work alongside game analysts such as Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Grant Hill, and others. He joins a play-by-play roster for NBC Sports that already includes Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Gannon spent time at ESPN, where he worked on the NBA, WNBA, college football, and college basketball, among other sports. Additionally, Gannon was studio host for ABC Sports’ coverage of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup and hosted the 2004 Indianapolis 500, the 2006 Belmont Stakes and WTA Professional Tennis.

***

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and Grant Hill will serve as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter as studio analysts, Maria Taylor as studio host, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is also bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

The NBA returns to NBC when the 2025-26 season tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 21. The first Peacock-exclusive game will be the next week on Monday, Oct. 27. NBC Sports’ broadcast and streaming schedule will be released in August, with additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage to be announced soon.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Notre Dame, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBC SPORTS--