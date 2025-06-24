GRANT HILL TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS GAME ANALYST

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Seven-Time NBA All-Star Begins Role This Fall when the NBA Returns to NBC and Debuts on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 24, 2025 – Grant Hill, a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, will join NBC Sports’ NBA coverage as a game analyst when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this fall.

Hill’s illustrious 18-season NBA career includes countless accomplishments and accolades: a seven-time NBA All-Star, including four consecutive appearances from 1995-1998; five-time All-NBA selection, including First Team in 1997; NBA Co-Rookie of the Year in 1995; a gold medalist with Team USA at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics; three-time NBA Sportsmanship Award winner; and culminated his professional career with enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. Throughout his career, Hill spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Since retiring in 2013, Hill has made a successful transition to NBA and college basketball broadcasting, having called the past 10 Final Fours as an analyst for TNT Sports and CBS Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as well as high-profile regular season NBA games and playoff series. His versatility as a broadcaster extends to the studio, where he has spent time as a host and analyst on programs such as NBA TV’s GameTime and NBA Inside Stuff. Hill will continue his role at TNT Sports, serving as a college basketball analyst for TNT Sports and CBS Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as well as TNT’s coverage of Big East and Big 12 basketball.

“I’m incredibly excited to join NBC Sports as part of their NBA coverage. The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country,” said Hill. “To be part of NBC’s return to the NBA — a network with such a rich basketball legacy — and its debut on Peacock is truly an honor. I can’t wait to get started this fall.”

Hill is fully entrenched within the game of basketball. In addition to his playing and broadcasting careers, he’s currently USA Basketball’s managing director of the U.S. Men’s National Team, succeeding Jerry Colangelo in the position and helping Team USA earn a gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Hill is a part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks and co-owner of MLS’ Orlando City SC and NWSL’s Orlando Pride, and is also part of the Baltimore Orioles’ ownership group.

“With an unparalleled basketball resume which includes Coach K calling him the best player to ever suit up for Duke, Grant will be a tremendous asset to our coverage,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “He’s an accomplished broadcaster whose basketball IQ, insight, and intellect will continue to resonate with NBA fans across the country.”

The third overall pick by the Pistons in 1994, Hill had a storied college career at Duke, winning back-to-back national titles in 1991 and 1992 and becoming only the eighth player in Duke history to have his jersey number retired. He was an integral part of one of the most famous plays in college basketball history in the 1992 East Regional Final, heaving the inbounds pass three-quarters of the length of the court to his teammate, Christian Laettner, who hit a game-winning jump shot as time expired to send the Blue Devils to the Final Four. During Hill’s time as a Blue Devil, he was named ACC Player of the Year in 1994 and was a two-time All-American. Hill was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014, Duke Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary men’s basketball team in 2002. Click here for more on Grant Hill.

***

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will serve as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter as studio analysts, Maria Taylor as studio host, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is also bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

