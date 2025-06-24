Grant Hill joined NBC Sports in June 2025 as an NBA game analyst.

A member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, Hill’s illustrious 18-season NBA career saw him earn countless accomplishments and accolades, including seven NBA All-Star appearances (including four consecutive appearances from 1995-1998), five All-NBA selections, including First Team in 1997, NBA Co-Rookie of the Year in 1995, a gold medalist with Team USA at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, a three-time NBA Sportsmanship Award winner, and leading the NBA in games played in 1999 and 2009.

Since retiring in 2013, Hill has made a successful transition to NBA and college basketball broadcasting, having called the past 10 Final Fours as an analyst for TNT Sports and CBS Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as well as high-profile regular season NBA games and playoff series. Hill will continue his role at TNT Sports, serving as a college basketball analyst for TNT Sports and CBS Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as well as TNT’s coverage of Big East and Big 12 basketball.

In addition to his playing and broadcasting careers, Hill is currently USA Basketball’s managing director of the U.S. Men’s National Team, helping Team USA earn a gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The third overall pick by the Pistons in 1994, Hill had a storied college career at Duke, winning back-to-back national titles in 1991 and 1992 and becoming only the eighth player in Duke history to have his jersey number retired. During Hill’s time as a Blue Devil, he was named ACC Player of the Year in 1994 and was a two-time All-American. Hill was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014, Duke Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary men’s basketball team in 2002.

Hill’s philanthropic activities include being a Member on the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition, and a former participant in the First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign. Through the Grant and Tamia Hill Foundation, Hill has funded the Calvin Hill Scholarship at the Duke Divinity School, as well as programs including Child Abuse Prevention, the Grant Hill Achiever Scholarship programs in Orlando and Detroit, and has made contributions to Habitat for Humanity. Hill serves on the Board of Directors of the Orlando Museum of Art and the Trinity School of Arts and Sciences at Duke University, and he is the Chairman of Duke University Basketball’s Legacy Fund.