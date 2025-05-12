PEACOCK’S NBA STREAMING EXPERIENCE COMING THIS FALL OFFERS INTUITIVE AND INTERACTIVE FEATURES FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF FANS

Peacock’s Live Streaming Leadership Extends to the NBA with the 2025-26 Season, Giving Fans New Ways to Enjoy the Dynamic Culture around the Sport, League, Teams and Players

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 – Today at its Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall, NBCUniversal announced new product features coming to Peacock when the NBA makes its debut on the platform this fall with the 2025-2026 season. Through an unprecedented level of integration between the platform and NBC Sports’ production, the NBA experience on Peacock will deliver an exciting and inclusive streaming experience to draw in the broadest range of basketball fans and celebrate the league’s dynamic elements to give users new ways to get into the game.

“Peacock will be the most fun and engaging place to stream NBA games for longtime basketball fans and new ones, too,” said Rick Cordella, President of NBC Sports. “We’re bringing the same level of innovation, inspiration and commitment that we’ve brought to so many other huge sports moments and leagues to deliver an intuitive, interactive and reliable streaming experience that the full range of NBA fans will enjoy.”

These new viewing features extend Peacock’s leadership in live streaming and build on its award-winning 2024 Paris Olympics streaming experience, which drew rave reviews from fans and across the industry. Peacock is also a leader in the ad-supported streaming space, reaching nearly 100 million active users each month. With an innovative audience and partner-first approach from day 1, Peacock has the highest concentration of ad-supported viewers among premium streaming services.

Instant Game Access

Peacock will make it easier than ever to stream NBA games, with the convenient Live in Browse feature allowing fans to jump straight into the action as soon as they open the Peacock app. Real-time insights and stats on the home page will give fans instant context about the match-up to quickly catch up before they start watching the game.

Fans tuning in late can use the Catch Up with Key Plays feature during a live game from any device. For mobile users who are watching on the go, the dedicated Can’t Miss Highlights playlist will have the latest game highlights and notable pre-and-post moments from across the league – and with one quick tap, fans can get to the live game on Peacock.

Get Into the Game

Peacock will also give fans two new fun, interactive ways to get into the game. Peacock ScoreCard is a first-of-its-kind, real-time streaming experience that is like “bingo meets fantasy sports” and will be available on TV and mobile. Fans will have the option to scroll to choose a game card based on a team or theme, and then earn points depending on what happens during the game. Personalized Peacock ScoreCard alerts will let fans know how they are doing throughout the match-up and how they stack up against other players. Top-ranked fans might even see their username on-air as part of a season leaderboard.

Peacock Performance View is a new viewing mode that fans can choose to easily toggle on or off, unlocking real-time stats that break down the game, from which player is on a shooting streak to where they are most likely to score from next. The on-screen data overlay helps fans understand what might happen, before it does.

Courtside Live

For Monday’s Peacock Exclusive Games, fans can get a coveted courtside seat to witness the energy and atmosphere from the arena through the Courtside Live feature starting during the second half of the season. Celebrating the culture of the NBA, this specially curated viewing experience will spotlight the moments fans care about and allow them to take control of how they watch – from the player arrivals and their latest fits to pre-game shoot arounds, player spotlights, and even courtside reactions from celebrity row. All these insider angles immerse fans even more deeply into the game, whether they are on-the-go and watching on mobile or via a special Multiview on the TV at home.

***

About the NBA on NBC and Peacock

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here .

NBC Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will join its coverage as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci was announced in December 2024 as the coordinating producer for its NBA coverage. More members of its coverage team will be revealed soon.

NBC Sports has also announced that the iconic 1990s Roundball Rock anthem produced by John Tesh will be part of its NBA coverage on NBC and Peacock this fall. NBC Sports will also use an AI-generated voice of former narrator Jim Fagan for elements of its NBA coverage and promotion. Fagan, who passed away in 2017, was synonymous with NBC Sports’ critically acclaimed coverage of the NBA from 1990-2002.

In addition to the NBA, Peacock’s expansive and marquee live sports programming includes Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame football, Big East basketball, Premier League, WNBA coming in 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel. For more information about the NBA on Peacock, please visit: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/nba .

About Peacock

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Fans can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America’s premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL and soon the NBA; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows. Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal’s fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more.

Press Assets