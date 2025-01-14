JAMAL CRAWFORD JOINS NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS GAME ANALYST

20-Season NBA Veteran and Three-Time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Begins Role in October 2025 Across NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 14, 2025 – Jamal Crawford, a 20-season NBA veteran and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is joining NBC Sports as a lead game analyst when its coverage of the association begins in October 2025 across NBC and Peacock.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft out of Michigan, Crawford played 20 seasons (2001-2020), a feat accomplished by only 10 other players. Known as one of the game’s greatest ball handlers and one of its most productive off-the-bench players, Crawford is tied for the league record with three NBA Sixth Man of the Year awards (2010, 2014, 2016). He averaged 14.6 points per game over his career with nine teams (Chicago, New York, Golden State, Atlanta, Portland, L.A. Clippers, Minnesota, Phoenix, Brooklyn), and tallied multiple 50-point games.

“I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family and their new NBA package,” said Crawford. “I grew up reenacting the game highlights that I watched on the network’s classic NBA coverage, so I’m truly honored to be a part of the new broadcast team that will bring the game to a different generation of fans. NBC Sports’ productions are top-notch across the board, and I can’t wait for hoop fans to see what we have in store for the new era of basketball content.”

Following his retirement in 2022, Crawford began his broadcasting career as a commentator for Turner Sports and NBA TV. He is currently part of MSG Network’s coverage of the New York Knicks.

“Jamal’s passion, curiosity, and deep basketball insights are seamlessly translating to his role as a next-generation game analyst,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “As one of the best sixth men in NBA history, he mastered the art of reading the flow of the game before stepping on the court – a skill that will make an exciting transition to his new courtside seat. We’re thrilled to have him in the starting lineup for Team NBC.”

Crawford is expected to work one or more games per week when NBC Sports’ NBA coverage begins in October 2025. Click here for more on Jamal Crawford.

As previously announced, Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

More information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Big Ten Conference, Notre Dame, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 13 consecutive years.

--NBC SPORTS--