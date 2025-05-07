PGA TOUR’S TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship in Philadelphia, Pa. – Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Johnson Wagner to Re-Create Iconic Tiger Woods Shots from Historic 2000 Season Live on Golf Central May 8-11 on GOLF Channel

Creator Classic at Philadelphia Cricket Club – Second of Three Creator Classic Series Events – Today at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock

PGA TOUR’s ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina – Begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. – Coverage Begins Thursday at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSports.com/App; Continues at Noon ET on GOLF Channel

PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship Final Round – Today at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour’s Turkish Airlines Open from Antalya, Turkey – Live Coverage Begins Thursday at 6:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 7, 2025 – The PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Pennsylvania headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage on GOLF Channel this week.

PGA TOUR: TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele lead the notables in the Signature Event field at this week’s PGA TOUR Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Philadelphia, Pa., this week. Last month, McIlroy became just the sixth golfer to ever complete the career grand slam with his playoff win over Justin Rose at the Masters. McIlroy looks to win this event for the fifth time in his career (2010, 2015, 2021, 2024).

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes: Curt Byrum

On-Course: Arron Oberholser / Smylie Kaufman

Notable Players This Week



Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Ludvig Aberg

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

JOHNSON WAGNER TO RE-CREATE ICONIC TIGER WOODS SHOTS FROM HISTORIC 2000 SEASON LIVE ON GOLF CENTRAL MAY 8-11 ON GOLF CHANNEL

GOLF Channel’s Johnson Wagner will re-create some of the most iconic shots of Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 season on GOLF Channel this week from Thursday, May 8, through Sunday, May 11, airing live within Golf Central primetime studio show following coverage of the PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship.

Beginning Thursday through Sunday, Wagner will travel to four golf courses across the United States and Canada where Woods hit notable shots from his 2000 season and attempt to hit the shots himself. Host Rich Lerner and analyst Brandel Chamblee will anchor the live Golf Central segments.

“It’s a tough proposition to try and pull off these difficult shots in PGA TOUR and major championship conditions – some might even say it’s not a fair fight,” said Wagner, a three-time winner on the PGA TOUR. “It’s going to be a humbling honor to travel to some incredible golf courses and re-enact some of the most memorable shots of Tiger Woods’ 2000 season.” Click here for full information.

CREATOR CLASSIC AT PHILLY CRICKET – WEDNESDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Fan-favorite golf and YouTube content creators including Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney, Good Good’s Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh, influencer Paige Spiranac, and more, are set to compete in the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket presented by YouTube, the second of three in the season-long Creator Classic Series that began in March at TPC Sawgrass. The team event will be broadcast on Peacock as well as the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel and several other media platforms today at 4 p.m. ET. The nine-hole competition will be held at The Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course.

PGA TOUR: ONEFLIGHT MYRTLE BEACH CLASSIC

The second annual PGA TOUR ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic will be played at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this week. 17-year-old Blades Brown, who made his first professional start at The American Express earlier this year, is expected to compete at this week’s event.

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 10 a.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday coverage on GOLF Channel at 3 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Brandon de Jonge

: Holes: Tripp Isenhour

On-Course: Billy Ray Brown

Notable Players This Week



Blades Brown

Brandt Snedeker

Mark Hubbard

Ryan Fox

Rafael Campos

Thorbjorn Olesen

Nick Hardy

Beau Hossler

LPGA TOUR: MIZUHO AMERICAS OPEN

The LPGA returns to New Jersey for the third playing of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The event was first played in 2023 and was won by Rose Zhang in her professional debut. Nelly Korda won in 2024 for her sixth victory in seven starts on Tour, with the win coming one start after her five-event winning streak came to an end. 24 of the top junior girls will play a modified Stableford event at Liberty National at the same time as the LPGA players.

Thursday-Friday coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com and moves to GOLF Channel at Noon ET. Saturday’s coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com and moves to GOLF Channel at 5 p.m. ET. Final round lead-in coverage begins at Noon ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Cara Banks

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes: Tom Abbott

On-Course: Karen Stupples

Notable Players This Week



Nelly Korda

Rose Zhang

Brooke Henderson

Lydia Ko

Angel Yin

Mao Saigo

DP WORLD TOUR: TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN

This week, Regnum Carya in Antalya, Turkey plays host to the DP World Tour this week with the Turkish Airlines Open. 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is expected to compete at this week’s event.

GOLF Channel’s coverage begins Thursday-Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET. Final round coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Notable Players This Week



Luke Donald

Dylan Frittelli

Yannik Paul

Marco Penge

Brandon Wu

Jordan L. Smith

COLLEGE GOLF: PGA WORKS COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Now in its 38th year, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship was first played in 1987 as the National Minority College Championship. The field consists of teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) playing in five divisions: Men’s Division 1 Team, Men’s Division 2 Team, Women’s Team, and Men’s and Women’s Individual.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Burkowski

: Steve Burkowski Analyst : Doug Smith

: Doug Smith On-Course: Emilia Doran

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central and Golf Today coverage is anchored by Rich Lerner, Anna Jackson, Brandel Chamblee, Johnson Wagner, Paige Mackenzie, and Todd Lewis.

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

7-8 p.m.*

Thursday

6-7 p.m.

Friday

6-7 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 / 6-7 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Delayed Coverage

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.



