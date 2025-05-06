SPORTSENGINE PLAY EXPANDS COMMITMENT TO SHOWCASING ELITE YOUTH BASKETBALL TALENT, SIGNING FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION WITH NXTPRO SPORTS’ PUMA NXT AND PRO16 CIRCUITS

New Partnership Extension Includes Live Streaming Coverage of More Than 10,000 Games on SportsEngine Play, with Select Games Streaming Live on Peacock

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (May 6, 2025) – The five-year extension of SportsEngine Play’s official streaming partnership with the Puma NXT and Puma Pro16 youth basketball circuits announced today will deliver live coverage of more than 10,000 games during the current 2025 season and includes a selection of top games to be streamed on Peacock.

Operated by NXTPRO Sports, the Puma NXT and Pro16 circuits showcase some of the highest-ranked college basketball prospects in the U.S. During the 2025 season, which began on March 29, more than 44 of the nation’s top recruits expected to advance to the highest levels of Division I basketball will compete. Some of the more notable prospects over the first two years of the PRO16 circuit and their college choices include:Asa Newell (Georgia), Isaiah Brown (Florida), L.J. Cason (Michigan), Chris Cenac (Houston), Nikolas Khamenia (Duke), Eric Reibe (UConn), Xavion Staton (BYU). Brown, Cenac and Khamenia either play on or are committed to three of the Final Four teams in the 2025 NCAA Championship.

In just two short years, NXTPRO/PRO16 League has emerged as the largest grassroots basketball circuit in the U.S., hosting more than 500 programs across its boys’ and girls’ divisions. The circuit also has quickly become a global hub for elite talent and diverse teams from countries, including Australia, China, Japan, Europe, Mexico, Philippines, and Canada.

Many of the 50-plus facilities hosting NXTPRO Sports tournaments this season are pre-equipped with intelligent cameras installed by SportsEngine Play through existing partnerships, with more facilities to follow throughout the season. The latest AI camera technology incorporated by SportsEngine Play follows game competition seamlessly to deliver a more immersive experience for viewers.

Additionally, the extended agreement will feature 10 select games each season streamed live on Peacock, which also features premier basketball from the Big Ten and BIG EAST, the NBA – returning to NBCUniversal platforms this fall – the Olympics, and more.

“The growth of NXTPRO Sports and the Puma circuit continues to set the standard in high-level youth basketball competition. We’re extremely excited to stream the new season on SportsEngine Play for families, fans and the athletes, themselves,” said Nick Busto, SportsEngine’s Vice President of Video Operations. “Connecting a premier partner like NXTPRO with our growing list of partner facilities to stream thousands of games is fantastic, but also having the relationship with an industry leading platform like Peacock to showcase select games is why this deal sets the stage for the future of youth sports broadcasting.”

As the Official Streaming and Video Partner of the Puma NXT and PRO16 leagues since 2023, SportsEngine Play provides coverage of every tournament game, which will total 53 tournaments comprising more than 10,000 games in 2025. NXTPRO Sports utilizes SportsEngine’s best-in-class video technology to enhance their members’ overall experience through an online viewing destination for both circuits, offering live and on-demand video streaming via internet-connected devices. The SportsEngine Play website also includes a tournament portal, featuring game highlights and video-on-demand tools for parents to create and compile highlight reels for their athletes.

“We are very thrilled to be growing our relationship with SportsEngine Play, Peacock, and the NBC family,” said Matt Reynolds, President of NXTPRO. “This opportunity gives our athletes the chance to be on a grand stage.”

As part of SportsEngine’s leading youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play launched in October 2023 as the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for amateur sports, connecting millions of families and fans with events, games and tournaments featuring young athletes. The platform serves a constantly growing list of more than 10,000 facilities, including preeminent competition venues like LakePoint Sports, Arizona Athletic Grounds, Homefield, and Emerald Acres Sports Connection. Also serving sports organizations, tournaments and teams, the platform gives these organizations and individuals, including sports families, the ability to capture and stream video of sports events on just about any device – from sophisticated AI cameras mounted at sporting venues to personal smartphones, and features editing tools for reel and highlight creation. SportsEngine Play also is constantly adding new competitive content through the acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire.

In addition to live and on-demand event streaming, SportsEngine Play’s All Access subscription tier offers a growing library of video that provides a comprehensive look at individual sports, from rules and equipment to training and skills to mental health, fitness and more. The plan features exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and others, who offer video collections featuring tips and techniques highlighting their training regimens, as well insight on leadership and mental health.

SportsEngine technology serves more than 27,000 small and medium-sized youth sports organizations, tournaments, the Governing Body community, professional sports leagues, and over 1,000 municipalities with its cutting-edge suite of technology solutions to dramatically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes.

About SportsEngine

SportsEngine creates powerful technology and services to simplify and grow youth sports, making it easier for organizations to connect with coaches, families, athletes and fans. SportsEngine technology serves more than 45,000 youth sports organizations, clubs, studios, franchises, tournaments, teams, National Governing Bodies, professional sports leagues and thousands of municipalities; and equips more than 30 million coaches, families, athletes and fans with technology products that help simplify their sporting lives. The SportsEngine family of brands includes SportsEngine HQ, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; SportsEngine Motion, an all-inclusive management software specifically developed for studio and class-based sports, as well as sports that conduct camps and clinics; SportsEngine Tourney, a youth sports tournament management software; SportsEngine AES, a competition management software designed specifically for volleyball. Many of these offerings also provide technical integrations, making the youth sports experience more connected and simpler than ever before. SportsEngine also owns and operates the National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), which provides youth sports background screenings to nearly 1 million coaches and volunteers to help keep youth sports experiences for young athletes safe and positive.

