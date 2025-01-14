 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

LAR-PHI.jpg
JALEN HURTS AND PHILADELPHIA EAGLES HOST MATTHEW STAFFORD AND LOS ANGELES RAMS IN NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME THIS SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO
PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Jamal Crawford
JAMAL CRAWFORD JOINS NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS GAME ANALYST

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Festive Fixtures 2024.jpg
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 5 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
Festive Fixtures 2024.jpg
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST LEICESTER CITY THIS THURSDAY, DEC. 26 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING BOXING DAY MATCHES AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONTINUES ACROSS NBC SPORTS
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

LAR-PHI.jpg
JALEN HURTS AND PHILADELPHIA EAGLES HOST MATTHEW STAFFORD AND LOS ANGELES RAMS IN NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME THIS SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO
PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Jamal Crawford
JAMAL CRAWFORD JOINS NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS GAME ANALYST

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Festive Fixtures 2024.jpg
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 5 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEKEND
Festive Fixtures 2024.jpg
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST LEICESTER CITY THIS THURSDAY, DEC. 26 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING BOXING DAY MATCHES AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONTINUES ACROSS NBC SPORTS
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Jamal Crawford Download

Jamal Crawford

NBA Analyst

Jamal Crawford joined NBC Sports’ NBA coverage in January 2025 as a game analyst for its coverage of the association that begins with the 2025-26 season. Crawford is expected to work one or more games per week when NBC Sports’ NBA coverage begins in October 2025.

A record-three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Crawford enjoyed an illustrious 20-year NBA career (2000-2020) and is widely considered one of the best ball handlers in the history of the league.

The eighth overall pick out of Michigan in the 2000 NBA Draft, Crawford was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and dealt to the Bulls in a draft day trade, where he spent four seasons in Chicago. He then went on to play for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks (where he won the 2010 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award), Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers (where he won two Sixth Man of the Year Awards in 2014 and 2016), Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, where he surpassed Michael Jordan to become the oldest player to ever score 50 points in an NBA game, and Brooklyn Nets.

Crawford was the first NBA player to score 50+ points with four different franchises, and at one point, was the NBA’s all-time leader in career four-point plays. Additionally, Crawford’s 51-point game with the Suns on April 9, 2019, saw him score the most points ever by a player not in the starting lineup.

Following retirement, Crawford served as a studio and game analyst for TNT and NBA TV, as well as for MSG Network (through the 2024-25 season). A native of Seattle, Wash., Crawford has remained a fixture in the Seattle basketball community, creating the pro-am “Crawsover” league for local players.