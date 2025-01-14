Jamal Crawford joined NBC Sports’ NBA coverage in January 2025 as a game analyst for its coverage of the association that begins with the 2025-26 season. Crawford is expected to work one or more games per week when NBC Sports’ NBA coverage begins in October 2025.

A record-three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Crawford enjoyed an illustrious 20-year NBA career (2000-2020) and is widely considered one of the best ball handlers in the history of the league.

The eighth overall pick out of Michigan in the 2000 NBA Draft, Crawford was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers and dealt to the Bulls in a draft day trade, where he spent four seasons in Chicago. He then went on to play for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks (where he won the 2010 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award), Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers (where he won two Sixth Man of the Year Awards in 2014 and 2016), Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, where he surpassed Michael Jordan to become the oldest player to ever score 50 points in an NBA game, and Brooklyn Nets.

Crawford was the first NBA player to score 50+ points with four different franchises, and at one point, was the NBA’s all-time leader in career four-point plays. Additionally, Crawford’s 51-point game with the Suns on April 9, 2019, saw him score the most points ever by a player not in the starting lineup.

Following retirement, Crawford served as a studio and game analyst for TNT and NBA TV, as well as for MSG Network (through the 2024-25 season). A native of Seattle, Wash., Crawford has remained a fixture in the Seattle basketball community, creating the pro-am “Crawsover” league for local players.

