SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Third-Place Nottingham Forest Host Fourth-Place Manchester City Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Aston Villa Visit Brentford This Saturday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 6, 2025 – Second-place Arsenal visit Manchester United this Sunday, March 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this weekend.

Arsenal drew with Nottingham Forest, 0-0, on Feb. 26. Also that day, Manchester United defeated Ipswich, 3-2, behind goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire. Arsenal have won the past four PL matches against Manchester United, including a 2-0 home victory earlier this season on Dec. 4, 2024. In their most recent meeting, Manchester United defeated Arsenal on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup on Jan. 11. Jon Champion and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from Old Trafford.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Saturday, March 8, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Erling Haaland and fourth-place Manchester City visiting third-place Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). Nottingham Forest (48 points) and Manchester City (47) are separated by one point in the table. Peter Drury and Jim Beglin will call Nottingham Forest-Manchester City live from City Ground.

Next, NBC Sports presents three matches live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Brighton & Hove Albion v. Fulham (USA Network, Universo), Crystal Palace v. Ipswich (Peacock), and first-place Liverpool v. Southampton (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Brentford host Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo. Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Villa Park.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Sunday with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by two matches live at 10 a.m. ET as Chelsea host Leicester City (USA Network, Telemundo) and Tottenham Hotspur host Bournemouth (Peacock). Following Manchester United-Arsenal (12:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

This week’s coverage concludes on Monday, March 10 with Newcastle visiting West Ham at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. Paul Burmeister hosts Monday’s shows alongside Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday on Peacock and details Roger’s visit to Liverpool as he witnessed the final Merseyside Derby played at Goodison Park before Everton’s move to their new stadium next season. This episode also features an extended interview with Everton’s manager David Moyes.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s title dreams taking shape, Arsenal’s frustrating striker woes, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., March 8

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., March 8

7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Manchester City

USA Network, Universo

Sat., March 8

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., March 8

10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Fulham

USA Network, Universo

Sat., March 8

10 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Ipswich*

Peacock

Sat., March 8

10 a.m.

Liverpool v. Southampton*

Peacock

Sat., March 8

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., March 8

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., March 8

12:30 p.m.

Brentford v. Aston Villa

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo

Sat., March 8

2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

Peacock

Sat., March 8

3 p.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Everton

Peacock

Sat., March 8

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., March 9

9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., March 9

10 a.m.

Chelsea v. Leicester City

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., March 9

10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur v. Bournemouth

Peacock

Sun., March 9

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., March 9

12:30 p.m.

Manchester United v. Arsenal

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., March 9

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., March 9

3 p.m.

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

Peacock

Mon., March 10

3 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., March 10

4 p.m.

West Ham v. Newcastle

USA Network, Universo











*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–