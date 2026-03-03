NO. 1 UCONN HUSKIES HEADLINE BIG EAST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT, FIRST ROUND BEGINS THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 6 AT 11 A.M. ET LIVE ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Tripleheader Streams on Peacock Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4 with Nebraska vs. Indiana in First Game at 3:30 p.m. ET

Full BIG EAST Women’s Tourney on Peacock and NBCSN, Beginning with Three First-Round Games on Friday

Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and 31-0 UConn Huskies to Play Winner of Georgetown vs. Butler in BIG EAST Quarterfinals Saturday, March 7 at Noon ET on Peacock

BIG EAST Announce Teams: John Fanta, Kim Adams and Caroline Pineda; Adam Giardino, Meg Culmo and Meghan Caffery

STAMFORD, Conn. – March. 3, 2025 – Peacock and NBCSN are home to live coverage of top women’s basketball conference tournaments this week, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET with a first-round tripleheader in the 2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament. On Friday, March 6, a 2026 BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament tripleheader tips off at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament

The BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off with a first-round tripleheader Friday, March. 6 at 11 a.m. ET live on Peacock and NBCSN with Georgetown vs. Butler, followed by Providence vs. DePaul at 1:30 p.m. ET, and St. John’s vs. Xavier at 4 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, March 7, four quarterfinal games will air on Peacock and NBCSN (Noon ET, 2:30 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. ET), including Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, the respective No. 2 and No. 3 scorers in the conference this season, and the defending national champion UConn Huskies (31-0) matching up against the winner of Georgetown vs. Butler. Leading off the Saturday night session (7 p.m. ET), Big East scoring leader Jasmine Bascoe (18.7 ppg) and the 23-6 Villanova Wildcats face the winner of Providence vs. DePaul.

Sunday, March 8 features two semifinal matchups on Peacock and NBCSN (2:30 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET) and the championship game will be Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. ET live on Peacock and NBCSN Extra.

The BIG EAST Women’s Tournament will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and called by two announce teams: John Fanta (play by play), Kim Adams (analyst), and reporter Caroline Pineda; and Adam Giardino (play by play), Meg Culmo (analyst) and reporter Meghan Caffery.

BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament First schedule on Peacock and NBCSN (all times ET):

Date

Time

Game

Commentators

First Round Fri., March 6

11 a.m.

(8) Georgetown vs. (9) Butler

John Fanta, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Fri., March 6

1:30 p.m.

(7) Providence vs. (10) DePaul

John Fanta, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Fri., March 6

4 p.m.

(6) St. John’s vs. (11) Xavier

Adam Giardino, Meg Culmo, Meghan Caffery

Quarterfinals Sat., March 7

Noon

TBD vs. (1) UConn

John Fanta, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Sat., March 7

2:30 p.m.

(4) Marquette vs. (5) Creighton

John Fanta, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Sat., March 7

7 p.m.

TBD vs. (2) Villanova

Adam Giardino, Meg Culmo, Meghan Caffery

Sat., March 7

9:30 p.m.

TBD vs. (3) Seton Hall

Adam Giardino, Meg Culmo, Meghan Caffery

Semifinals Sun., March 8

2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD

John Fanta, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Sun., March 8

5 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD

John Fanta, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda

Final Mon., March 9

7 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD*

John Fanta, Kim Adams, Caroline Pineda



*Peacock & NBCSN Extra

Studio Coverage

NBC Sports’ studio coverage surrounding the BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday features host Carolyn Manno, former Maryland and Texas A&M forward Aja Ellison, and former Marist standout Julianne Viani. Saturday’s coverage will be hosted by Lindsay Czarniak and Jac Collinsworth alongside former University of Massachusetts Amherst and Tennessee-Chattanooga head coach Matt McCall and former Fordham guard Edona Thaqi. Manno, Ellison, and Viani will also present studio coverage on Saturday. Manno is joined by Thaqi and Ellison on Sunday and on Monday Manno and Thaqi are accompanied in studio by McKeown.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament

Tomorrow’s Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament coverage from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., gets underway live at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with Nebraska taking on Indiana and Shay Ciezki, the nation’s seventh leading scorer (23.2 ppg). In the second game (25 minutes after the opener), Berry Wallace and Illinois face Wisconsin. In Wednesday’s finale, Oregon meets Purdue.

Sloane Martin (play by play), Meghan McKeown (analyst), and Nicole Auerbach (reporter) will call all three games of the tripleheader live on Peacock and NBCSN.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round schedule on Peacock and NBCSN (all times ET) :

Date Time Round Game Wed., March 4 3:30 p.m. First Round (12) Nebraska vs. (13) Indiana Wed., March 4 25 min. after Game 1 First Round (10) Illinois vs. (15) Wisconsin Wed., March 4 25 min. after Game 2 First Round (11) Oregon vs. (14) Purdue

