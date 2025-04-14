NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL (FINAL ROUND)

“This was the wildest day that I’ve ever seen in the history of major championship golf. We may never see another day like this in the history of the game.” – Brandel Chamblee

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 13, 2025 – Golf Central Live From The Masters concluded its comprehensive coverage surrounding the 2025 Masters with post-round reaction and analysis on GOLF Channel following the Final Round, as Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose on the first playoff hole to win the 2025 Masters Tournament and become just the sixth player in history to secure the career Grand Slam.

Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, and Paul McGinley anchored Live From The Masters post-round coverage on GOLF Channel.

Notable guests on tonight’s Live From on GOLF Channel included fellow Grand Slam winner and six-time Masters Champion Jack Nicklaus and Live From analyst and McIlroy’s putting instructor Brad Faxon.

On Rory McIlroy (-11, Champion)

Jack Nicklaus: “I’m trying to figure it out. I’ve never seen a tournament where I’ve seen so many good shots and so many bad shots and so many changes of this and that. I’m delighted for Rory. I know that he’s had a lot of pressure on him. He’s had the world on his shoulders. That was wonderful to see him win. When he had to make a shot, he made it. You look at the shot at 15 – the shot at 17 – just remarkable shots...and then he turns right around and hits a shot like he hit at 13, and I’m sitting there saying, ‘What are you doing?’...the first time around on No. 18, I told Barbara, ‘I don’t think he’s going to make this putt.’...this will take the world off his shoulders and I think you’ll see a lot more great golf out of Rory McIlroy.”

Nicklaus on McIlroy’s play laying up on No. 13: “I thought it was the right play. The only way to lose the tournament was to put the ball in the water and do something dumb. He waited one more shot to do that. I thought it was the right shot because he should have made 4 ½ - four or five and that’s fine. I couldn’t figure out why some of the shots that were played were played, but it takes a really talented player to win with some of the shots that he hit. Four double bogeys (for the week) and to win the golf tournament is incredible, the talent he has is enormous.”

Chamblee: “This was the wildest day that I’ve ever seen in the history of major championship golf. We may never see another day like this in the history of the game. I would call this the most bipolar round of golf that I have ever seen. Your Masters Champion made a double bogey and three bogeys today on the second nine...we saw the highs and lows right from the get-go and right to the end.”

McGinley: “I loved the competitive nature and how it was all unfolding, and the bounce back that he showed...that’s what sport is about. As much as you are emotionally attached to someone winning, you also want to see how they’re going to deal with the pressure and the situation, and I think we got a lot of answers about the character of Rory McIlroy today....the human element of it was huge for me today...when you’re out there, you’re beating yourself up when you make a mistake...the character he showed to reset and hit the big shots when he needed them.”

McGinley: “I think it’s a different Rory. I think it’s an evolution of Rory. There is mental resilience there that might not have been there. He’s got strategies, he digs deep, and he can win when he’s not right on it...he’s on a path to maybe win more. Now that he’s climbed Everest, does he lose a little bit? When you reach something you’ve desired so much, you kind of soften...but I don’t think so. I think he’s going to keep going. I’ve said if he’ll win one major, he’ll win three or four. I don’t think he’s done winning majors this year. He’s got some great chances to add to it – maybe a double, a triple, or maybe even a Grand Slam this year? How about that (laughs)?”

Chamblee to McGinley: “Okay, now you’re getting giddy (laughs).”

Faxon: “A day like this doesn’t start today. It’s years that go into it. Lucky enough to meet Rory seven years ago on the putting greet late on a Monday at Bay Hill, didn’t know him very well...everything you see on TV is not even close to the person he is off camera, a gentleman, a family man and one of the best golfers I’ve ever seen in my life...I was thinking as a player and a fan, ‘He’s just got to get by No. 13.’...he hit it in the water, and it probably provided the greatest drama I’ve ever seen in sport in my entire life...I was on the course early and I wanted to feel what it was like out there, and it was mayhem.”

Faxon on the propensity for McIlroy to pull putts under pressure: “There are three things, and it comes under pressure more than a casual round of golf. I like what we’ve figured out and there are only a couple of things we have to look at. One is setup, usually the relationship between his right arm and left arm. Sometimes his right arm gets a little high and the clubhead tends to go out straight and too square, shut, and then he’s in nowhere land...we work a lot on contact. Middle of the ball on middle of the face. When he gets nervous, he hits a little bit low on the face. There were a few of those that hit there without conviction today. Pressure does that. I can’t imagine the amount of pressure he felt today...we have a routine. If you get out of sorts, start over. He did it a couple of times today...I can’t imagine that putter would ever feel heavier than it did for Rory McIlroy today and I can’t imagine what he felt over that last putt today.”

Chamblee on McIlroy’s double bogey on No. 13: “One of the more bizarre holes I have ever seen. He had 239 yards to the hole – chose to lay up! Laid up! And then hit a wedge into the creek! Not 20 feet to the left.”

Chamblee: “I’ve never seen Rory play a round of golf with so many big misses and then so many monumental shots mixed in with those misses.”

Chamblee on McIlroy’s miss on the 72nd hole to force a playoff: “That was screaming U.S. Open last year.”

Lerner: “Touch ‘em all, kid...this wasn’t just a Masters classic, it was a sports classic.”

