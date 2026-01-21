COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF 64th IMSA ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA PRESENTED THIS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock to Stream Flag to Flag Coverage of Entire 24-Hour Race Beginning Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET; NBC to Air Start and Conclusion of Race

Field Includes Reigning Indianapolis 500 and INDYCAR Series Champion Alex Palou, Six-Time INDYCAR Series Champion Scott Dixon, and Two-Time Defending Rolex 24 Winner Felipe Nasr

12 Commentators – including “Voice of Speed” Leigh Diffey and Rolex 24 Winners Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell – to Call Historic Endurance Race from Daytona International Speedway

Monster Energy Supercross Season Continues in Anaheim Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock; Race Day Live Begins at 1 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 21, 2026 – NBC Sports begins its coverage of the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with comprehensive live coverage of the 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., this weekend on NBC and Peacock, with Peacock streaming flag-to-flag coverage of the entire 24-hour race. The start and conclusion of the race will be presented on NBC and Peacock.

This year’s race features many of the world’s most well-known drivers, including reigning Indianapolis 500 winner and four-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, NASCAR Cup Series drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Connor Zilisch, two-time defending Rolex 24 winner Felipe Nasr, 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, 2025 INDYCAR fourth-place finisher Kyle Kirkwood, and two-time Daytona 24 winner Tom Blomqvist.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona features icons of the racing world competing on teams across four separate classes of competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP, 11 cars), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2, 14 cars), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO, 15 cars), and GT Daytona (GTD, 21 cars). Drivers in this year’s race will represent at least 30 countries, with 65 former Rolex 24 winners expected to compete.

In order to handle the 24 consecutive hours of coverage, NBC Sports will utilize 12 commentators, analysts and reporters on-site at Daytona International Speedway, including its lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voices Leigh Diffey and Brian Till alongside 1990 Rolex 24 winner and former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish, 2014 Rolex 24 winner and analyst Townsend Bell, and former driver Oliver Gavin, who earned a Rolex 24 class victory in 2016, five 24 Hours of Le Mans class wins and six 12 Hours of Sebring class wins during his racing career.

Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will join host Marty Snider to provide analysis from the Peacock Pit Box on pit road. Letarte won the 2014 Daytona 500 as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief.

Amanda Busick, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters throughout the race.

Peacock serves as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Click here for complete details on the 2025 IMSA coverage schedule.

In addition to comprehensive Rolex 24 At Daytona coverage, Peacock will provide exclusive streaming coverage of qualifying Thursday at 2:05 p.m. ET and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona this Friday at 1:40 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play-by-Play/Host : Leigh Diffey , Brian Till

: , Analysts : Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , Oliver Gavin

: , , Pit Reporters: Amanda Busick, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner

PEACOCK PIT BOX



Host : Marty Snider

: Analyst: Steve Letarte

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Event

Time (ET)

Platforms

Thurs., Jan. 22

Qualifying

2:05 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Jan. 23

Michelin Pilot Challenge Race

1:40 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 24

Rolex 24 At Daytona

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Rolex 24 At Daytona

2:30 p.m.-12 p.m. (Sunday)

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 25

Rolex 24 At Daytona

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: ANAHEIM 2

The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship season continues with the Monster Energy Supercross portion of the season this weekend from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., live on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Eli Tomac won the 450SMX Class race in San Diego last week to continue his undefeated start to the season, as well as moving him into a tie for second place on the all-time SMX wins list (87) with Jeremy McGrath. Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen rounded out the podium. In the Western Divisional 250SMX Class, 250 SMX World Champion Haiden Deegan earned his first win of the season, moving from fourth to first in the points standings.

15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopto recapped San Diego on their Title 24 podcast this week. To listen, click here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock, NBCSN

Date

Coverage

Network/Streaming

Time (ET)

Sat., Jan. 24

Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live

Peacock

1 p.m.



Monster Energy Supercross – Race

Peacock, NBCSN

7 p.m.



*Available in Spanish-language on Peacock

How To Listen (all times ET)



Satellite Radio – NBC Sports Audio – Sirius XM Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Jan. 24

Monster Energy Supercross – Race

NBC Sports Audio – SiriusXM Channel 85

7 p.m.



28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2026, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

