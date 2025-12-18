 Skip navigation
Festive Fixtures 2025-26 PB
LIVERPOOL VISIT SPURS THIS SATURDAY, DEC. 20 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND
Roblox Press Box
NBC SPORTS AND VOLDEX BRING NFL GAME CELEBRATIONS TO NFL UNIVERSE ON ROBLOX FOR BALTIMORE RAVENS-GREEN BAY PACKERS “PEACOCK HOLIDAY EXCLUSIVE” ON DEC. 27 AT 8 P.M. ET
SNF - Press Box.png
LAMAR JACKSON AND BALTIMORE RAVENS HOST DRAKE MAYE AND FIRST-PLACE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS WITH PLAYOFFS ON THE LINE ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

Festive Fixtures 2025-26 PB
LIVERPOOL VISIT SPURS THIS SATURDAY, DEC. 20 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
SUNDERLAND HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED IN TYNE-WEAR DERBY THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 14 AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SAT., DEC. 6 AT 7:30 AM ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE DOUBLE MATCHWEEK COVERAGE
NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 160+ HOURS OF 2026 IMSA COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Published December 18, 2025 09:58 AM

2026 Schedule on NBC Features 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 24-25, Battle on the Bricks on Sept. 20, Petit Le Mans on Oct. 3, and More

Peacock to Stream All IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Coverage, Including Exclusive Coverage of Select Endurance Races

NBC to Present Over 15 Hours of Live IMSA Coverage in 2026

Peacock to Present Live Coverage of Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and More

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Calvin Fish, and Brian Till Headline 2026 Commentary Team

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 18, 2025 – From Daytona to Indy to Watkins Glen, NBC Sports will present more than 160 hours of IMSA coverage in 2026, headlined by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

NBC Sports’ 2026 IMSA schedule includes over 15 hours of live coverage on NBC broadcast network and over 160 hours on Peacock, with over 140 hours exclusively on Peacock.

Notable races on the WeatherTech Championship schedule include the historic 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 24-25, Six Hours of The Glen on June 28, the Battle on the Bricks from famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 20, and the season finale Petit Le Mans from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 3.

NBC’s live coverage includes the start and finish of January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona; flag-to-flag coverage of the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 18; Detroit Grand Prix on May 30; GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway on Aug. 23; September’s Battle on the Bricks; and the opening hours of the 10-hour Petit Le Mans in October.

Additionally, a special 2026 season preview show will be presented on Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. A 2026 season review special will also be presented on NBC and Peacock on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage of qualifying and portions of select endurance races, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Six Hours of The Glen, and Twelve Hours of Sebring.

NBCSN, NBC Sports’ recently-launched 24/7 linear network featuring a wide range of marquee sporting events and programming, will present simulstreamed coverage of select races this season, including the final portions of the Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans as well as the entire race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Peacock will once again present live coverage of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, and IMSA-sanctioned Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Ford Mustang Challenge, and Porsche Carrera Cup races in 2026.

NBC Sports’ motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey – the “Voice of Speed” – will lead IMSA coverage, along with 1990 Rolex 24 winner and former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish (analyst) and former CART Championship Car driver Brian Till (analyst).

Below is NBC Sports’ 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule:

Date
Event
Circuit
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., Jan. 3
IMSA Preview Special
N/A
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 24- Sun., Jan. 25
Rolex 24 At Daytona
Daytona International Speedway
NBC, Peacock
1:30 p.m.
Sat., March 21
Twelve Hours of Sebring
Sebring International Raceway
Peacock
10 a.m.

Twelve Hours of Sebring
Sebring International Raceway
Peacock, NBCSN
5 p.m.
Sat., April 18
Grand Prix of Long Beach
Long Beach Street Circuit
NBC, Peacock
4 p.m.
Sun., May 3
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Peacock, NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sat., May 30
Detroit Grand Prix
Detroit Street Circuit
NBC, Peacock
4 p.m.
Sun., June 28
Six Hours of The Glen
Watkins Glen International
Peacock
12 p.m.
Sun., July 12
Chevrolet Grand Prix
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Peacock
2 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 2
SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix
Road America
Peacock
1:30 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 23
GT Challenge at VIR
Virginia International Raceway
NBC, Peacock
12 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 20
Battle on the Bricks
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 3
Petit Le Mans
Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
NBC, Peacock
12 p.m.

Petit Le Mans
Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
Peacock, NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 11
2026 Season Review Special
N/A
NBC, Peacock
2:30 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--