NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 160+ HOURS OF 2026 IMSA COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND NBCSN

2026 Schedule on NBC Features 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 24-25, Battle on the Bricks on Sept. 20, Petit Le Mans on Oct. 3, and More

Peacock to Stream All IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Coverage, Including Exclusive Coverage of Select Endurance Races

NBC to Present Over 15 Hours of Live IMSA Coverage in 2026

Peacock to Present Live Coverage of Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and More

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Calvin Fish, and Brian Till Headline 2026 Commentary Team

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 18, 2025 – From Daytona to Indy to Watkins Glen, NBC Sports will present more than 160 hours of IMSA coverage in 2026, headlined by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

NBC Sports’ 2026 IMSA schedule includes over 15 hours of live coverage on NBC broadcast network and over 160 hours on Peacock, with over 140 hours exclusively on Peacock.

Notable races on the WeatherTech Championship schedule include the historic 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 24-25, Six Hours of The Glen on June 28, the Battle on the Bricks from famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 20, and the season finale Petit Le Mans from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 3.

NBC’s live coverage includes the start and finish of January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona; flag-to-flag coverage of the Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 18; Detroit Grand Prix on May 30; GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway on Aug. 23; September’s Battle on the Bricks; and the opening hours of the 10-hour Petit Le Mans in October.

Additionally, a special 2026 season preview show will be presented on Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. A 2026 season review special will also be presented on NBC and Peacock on Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage of qualifying and portions of select endurance races, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Six Hours of The Glen, and Twelve Hours of Sebring.

NBCSN, NBC Sports’ recently-launched 24/7 linear network featuring a wide range of marquee sporting events and programming, will present simulstreamed coverage of select races this season, including the final portions of the Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans as well as the entire race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Peacock will once again present live coverage of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, and IMSA-sanctioned Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Ford Mustang Challenge, and Porsche Carrera Cup races in 2026.

NBC Sports’ motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey – the “Voice of Speed” – will lead IMSA coverage, along with 1990 Rolex 24 winner and former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish (analyst) and former CART Championship Car driver Brian Till (analyst).

Below is NBC Sports’ 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule:



Date

Event

Circuit

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Jan. 3

IMSA Preview Special

N/A

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 24- Sun., Jan. 25

Rolex 24 At Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

NBC, Peacock

1:30 p.m.

Sat., March 21

Twelve Hours of Sebring

Sebring International Raceway

Peacock

10 a.m.



Twelve Hours of Sebring

Sebring International Raceway

Peacock, NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sat., April 18

Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach Street Circuit

NBC, Peacock

4 p.m.

Sun., May 3

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Peacock, NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sat., May 30

Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit Street Circuit

NBC, Peacock

4 p.m.

Sun., June 28

Six Hours of The Glen

Watkins Glen International

Peacock

12 p.m.

Sun., July 12

Chevrolet Grand Prix

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Peacock

2 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 2

SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix

Road America

Peacock

1:30 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 23

GT Challenge at VIR

Virginia International Raceway

NBC, Peacock

12 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 20

Battle on the Bricks

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 3

Petit Le Mans

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

NBC, Peacock

12 p.m.



Petit Le Mans

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Peacock, NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 11

2026 Season Review Special

N/A

NBC, Peacock

2:30 p.m.



--NBC SPORTS--