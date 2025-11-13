NBCUNIVERSAL TO LAUNCH NEW NBC SPORTS NETWORK NEXT MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17

 Skip navigation
REIGNING WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONS ALYSA LIU AND ICE DANCE TEAM OF MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES HEADLINE NBC SPORTS' COVERAGE OF 2025 SAATVA SKATE AMERICA LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC, E! AND PEACOCK
JORDAN STOLZ HEADLINES ISU SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP EVENT FROM SALT LAKE CITY BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY, NOV. 14, AT 6 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
FIRST-PLACE MATCHUP ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL AS JARED GOFF AND DETROIT LIONS VISIT JALEN HURTS AND PHILADELPHIA EAGLES THIS SUNDAY ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL'S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS' PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS' PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS' PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
REIGNING WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONS ALYSA LIU AND ICE DANCE TEAM OF MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 SAATVA SKATE AMERICA LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC, E! AND PEACOCK
JORDAN STOLZ HEADLINES ISU SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP EVENT FROM SALT LAKE CITY BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY, NOV. 14, AT 6 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
FIRST-PLACE MATCHUP ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL AS JARED GOFF AND DETROIT LIONS VISIT JALEN HURTS AND PHILADELPHIA EAGLES THIS SUNDAY ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBCUNIVERSAL TO LAUNCH NEW NBC SPORTS NETWORK NEXT MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Published November 13, 2025 06:28 AM

NBCSN to Be Available First on YouTube TV, Coming Soon to Xfinity

New Linear Network Available Through Pay-TV Distributors Expands NBCUniversal’s Robust Sports Portfolio to More Fans and Platforms

NEW YORK, NY – November 13, 2025 – NBCUniversal today announced the new NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), a 24/7 linear network featuring a wide range of marquee sporting events and programming from NBC Sports, will officially launch next Monday, November 17. NBCSN will be available exclusively through participating pay-tv distributors, launching first for all YouTube TV subscribers and soon on Xfinity, with other distributors to be announced at a later date. NBCSN will feature live games across major sports, giving pay-TV customers a way to enjoy much of NBCUniversal’s extensive sports portfolio that also streams on Peacock.

“NBCUniversal delivers the biggest moments in sports, and the new NBC Sports Network gives pay-tv customers a seamless way to enjoy the wide range of sports in our portfolio, adding an important pillar in our linear and streaming strategy,” said Matt Schnaars, President, Platform Distribution and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “NBCSN is a win across the board – driving value for fans and distributors who prefer an aggregated experience, league and conference partners seeking broad reach, and advertisers targeting engaged sports audiences – while also creating a new monetization path for some of our most premium programming and supporting NBCU’s commitment to serving viewers wherever they watch, whether on Peacock, pay-tv, or both.”

Events and programming on the new NBC Sports Network:

  • Monday Night NBA games and NBA Playoffs
  • Expected to include dozens of MLB regular-season and select post-season games in a soon-to-be-announced agreement
  • Premier League soccer matches
  • Gold Zone hosted by Scott Hanson (daily whip-around coverage for Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games in February 2026)
  • WNBA Regular Season and Playoff games
  • Big Ten and Notre Dame Football
  • Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball
  • Golf Majors (includes select coverage of U.S. Open and The Open Championship)
  • Cycling (Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes; Vuelta a España, and more)
  • Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks undercard races
  • Olympic Sports (e.g., Figure Skating, Ski & Snowboard, Gymnastics, Swimming, Track & Field)
  • Popular shows, including PFT Live, The Dan Patrick Show, The Dan Le Batard Show, and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

About NBCUniversal
NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

—NBC SPORTS NETWORK—