NBCUNIVERSAL TO LAUNCH NEW NBC SPORTS NETWORK NEXT MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17

NBCSN to Be Available First on YouTube TV, Coming Soon to Xfinity

New Linear Network Available Through Pay-TV Distributors Expands NBCUniversal’s Robust Sports Portfolio to More Fans and Platforms

NEW YORK, NY – November 13, 2025 – NBCUniversal today announced the new NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), a 24/7 linear network featuring a wide range of marquee sporting events and programming from NBC Sports, will officially launch next Monday, November 17. NBCSN will be available exclusively through participating pay-tv distributors, launching first for all YouTube TV subscribers and soon on Xfinity, with other distributors to be announced at a later date. NBCSN will feature live games across major sports, giving pay-TV customers a way to enjoy much of NBCUniversal’s extensive sports portfolio that also streams on Peacock.

“NBCUniversal delivers the biggest moments in sports, and the new NBC Sports Network gives pay-tv customers a seamless way to enjoy the wide range of sports in our portfolio, adding an important pillar in our linear and streaming strategy,” said Matt Schnaars, President, Platform Distribution and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “NBCSN is a win across the board – driving value for fans and distributors who prefer an aggregated experience, league and conference partners seeking broad reach, and advertisers targeting engaged sports audiences – while also creating a new monetization path for some of our most premium programming and supporting NBCU’s commitment to serving viewers wherever they watch, whether on Peacock, pay-tv, or both.”

Events and programming on the new NBC Sports Network:

Monday Night NBA games and NBA Playoffs

Expected to include dozens of MLB regular-season and select post-season games in a soon-to-be-announced agreement

Premier League soccer matches

Gold Zone hosted by Scott Hanson (daily whip-around coverage for Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games in February 2026)

WNBA Regular Season and Playoff games

Big Ten and Notre Dame Football

Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball

Golf Majors (includes select coverage of U.S. Open and The Open Championship)

Cycling (Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes; Vuelta a España, and more)

Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks undercard races

Olympic Sports (e.g., Figure Skating, Ski & Snowboard, Gymnastics, Swimming, Track & Field)

Popular shows, including PFT Live, The Dan Patrick Show, The Dan Le Batard Show, and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

