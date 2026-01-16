NBCUNIVERSAL BRINGING SELECT NBC LIVE DAYTIME COVERAGE OF MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES TO 150+ AMC THEATRES NATIONWIDE

Block of NBC’s Live Daytime Coverage -- Including Opening Ceremony -- to Be Presented as Ticketed Theatrical Event Across 150+ AMC Locations in the U.S.

Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Promotional Trailer Running at AMC Theatres Now

Tickets Available Jan. 23 at Participating Theaters and through Fandango

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 16, 2026 – NBCUniversal today announced that it will expand NBC’s daily live daytime coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics to more than 150 AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) nationwide from February 6-22. Following a successful effort for the Paris Olympics in 2024, AMC will offer ticketed access to select live Olympic coverage in even more theaters nationwide, giving fans an opportunity to experience the Games together on the big screen. AMC is also currently showcasing a promotional trailer highlighting NBCUniversal’s upcoming coverage of the Games.

Beginning on February 6 -- the day of the Opening Ceremony -- theatregoers across the country will be able to watch select daytime hours of NBC’s live local coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Audiences can gather to experience the competition, drama, and emotion of the Winter Olympics with a communal, cinematic feel as events unfold in real time across northern Italy. For movie theatre audiences, coverage is expected to include figure skating, skiing, snowboarding, hockey, speed skating, and more.

As part of the agreement, a promotional trailer for NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina 2026 coverage began running in participating theaters earlier this month. Tickets will be available at theater box offices and through Fandango starting January 23.

This expanded partnership builds on the success of NBCUniversal’s theatrical presentation of the 2024 Paris Olympics, when approximately 110 AMC locations screened live coverage throughout the Games.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

