VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS VISIT KEVIN DURANT AND ROCKETS IN TEXAS SHOWDOWN AND LEBRON JAMES, LUKA DONČIĆ, AND LAKERS VISIT NUGGETS ON COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON JAN. 20 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader on Jan. 20 Begins with Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Visiting Kevin Durant and Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Following Spurs-Rockets, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and Lakers Visit Jamal Murray and Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports to Present First-Ever MLK Day Quadruple Header on Jan. 19

2026 NBA All-Star Game Starters to be Revealed on NBA

Showtime on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 15, 2026 – Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs face Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets followed by LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers visiting Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in next week’s star-studded Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader on Jan. 20 on NBC and Peacock. One day earlier, NBC Sports will present its first-ever Martin Luther King Day quadruple header across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : SPURS-ROCKETS; LAKERS-NUGGETS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock this Tuesday, Jan. 20.

2025 NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (27-13) visit 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (23-14) from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Wembanyama leads his team in points (24.0), rebounds (11.0), and blocks (2.7), with the Spurs sitting in second place in the competitive Western Conference. San Antonio is buoyed by its dynamic guard duo of 2023 NBA All-Star De’Aaron Fox and 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, who average nearly 40 combined points per game.

The Rockets are coming off a win over the Bulls, with Durant posting his fifth double-double of the season with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Durant, who ranks seventh on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, has scored 20+ points in 15 consecutive games. Houston is also led by the ascendant Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Spurs-Rockets.

In the second game of the night, four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James, NBA leading scorer Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers (24-14) visit Jamal Murray, who ranks 15th in the NBA in scoring, and the Denver Nuggets (28-13) from Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Lakers are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 25-point victory over the Hawks that saw James drop a near-triple-double of 31 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, while Dončić added 27 points and 12 assists. Dončić leads the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game, 1.5 points more than reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in second.

The Nuggets have won three consecutive games to move into second place in the Western Conference. Wednesday’s win over the Mavericks saw Murray score a game-high 33 points for his third 30+ point game in the last five contests. The 2023 NBA champion Murray has been averaging a career-high 25.8 points per game this season and could very well earn his first NBA All-Star selection.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Lakers-Nuggets.

Live coverage on Tuesday night begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter.

Anthony was drafted third overall by the Nuggets in 2003 and played there until 2011, making three All-Star teams and four All-NBA teams during his time with the franchise. He also spent time with the Rockets (2018-2019) and Lakers (2021-2022).

MLK DAY QUADRUPLE HEADER

NBC Sports celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday with an NBA quadruple header across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN, as well as a collection of feature stories which explore Dr. King’s impact and connection to the NBA. Throughout the course of the NBA’s first-ever MLK Day quadruple header, coverage will feature four elite matchups with some of the league’s brightest stars -- including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham, and Jaylen Brown -- all while honoring the legacy of one of the United States’ most revered figures.

Additionally, the starters from both the Eastern and Western Conferences for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on NBA Showtime at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be presented from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For the full MLK Day schedule, see below, and for more information, click here.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

***

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Jan. 19

1 p.m. ET

Bucks at Hawks

Peacock, NBCSN

2:30 p.m. ET

Thunder at Cavaliers

NBC, Peacock



5 p.m. ET

Mavericks at Knicks

NBC, Peacock



8 p.m. ET

Celtics at Pistons

NBC, Peacock*

Tues., Jan. 20#

8 p.m. ET

Spurs at Rockets

NBC, Peacock



10 p.m. ET

Lakers at Nuggets

NBC, Peacock



*On the Bench coverage

# The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and for this week, the 10 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

