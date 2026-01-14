SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER, GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, JALEN BRUNSON, AND JAYLEN BROWN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY NBA QUADRUPLE HEADER ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN

Quadruple Header Begins with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks Visiting Jalen Johnson and Hawks at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock and NBCSN

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder Visit Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Jalen Brunson and Knicks Host Cooper Flagg – in First MSG Game – and Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Jaylen Brown and Celtics Visit Cade Cunningham and Eastern Conference-Leading Pistons at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock to End the Day

Coverage to include Feature Stories Honoring Dr. King and His Legacy Across the NBA and U.S.

2026 NBA All-Star Game Starters to be Revealed on NBA Showtime at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 14, 2026 – NBC Sports celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday with an NBA quadruple header across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN, as well as a collection of feature stories which explore Dr. King’s impact and connection to the NBA. Throughout the course of the NBA’s first-ever MLK Day quadruple header, coverage will feature four elite matchups with some of the league’s brightest stars -- including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham, and Jaylen Brown -- all while honoring the legacy of one of the United States’ most revered figures.

NBC SPORTS’ MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY NBA SCHEDULE

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

1 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

Peacock, NBCSN

2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

NBC, Peacock

5 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

NBC, Peacock

8 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

NBC, Peacock



Throughout the day, NBC Sports will shine a light on various ways in which Dr. King impacted the NBA, its players, and the country. Featured stories include:



Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and legendary Atlanta Hawk Dominique Wilkins featured in a tease celebrating the 40 th anniversary of the NBA playing games on MLK Day, leading into Bucks-Hawks;

featured in a tease celebrating the 40 anniversary of the NBA playing games on MLK Day, leading into Bucks-Hawks; Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma ’s philanthropic efforts with his Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves to help single mothers and their children;

’s philanthropic efforts with his Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves to help single mothers and their children; A special series on Dr. King’s impact on specific NBA cities, narrated by those franchises’ current stars, including:

Cleveland, narrated by Donovan Mitchell New York, narrated by Karl-Anthony Towns Detroit, narrated by 2021 NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection Isaiah Stewart ;

Archival footage interspersed throughout the day, highlighting iconic NBA moments from MLK Days past.

Additionally, the starters from both the Eastern and Western Conferences for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on NBA Showtime at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will be presented from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

BUCKS-HAWKS

NBC Sports begins its quadruple header with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (17-23) visiting Jalen Johnson, who ranks 22nd in the NBA in scoring, and the Atlanta Hawks (20-22) from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Martin Luther King Jr. was born and raised in Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, is amid another MVP-level season, averaging nearly 30 points per game on 64.7% shooting (fifth in the NBA) and almost 10 rebounds per game. Milwaukee is also led by point guard Ryan Rollins and two-time NBA blocks leader Myles Turner.

The Hawks are led by breakout star Jalen Johnson, averaging a near-triple-double (23.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 8.1 APG) in his fifth year in the league. Atlanta traded All-Star point guard and 2018 No. 5 overall pick Trae Young to Washington last week, ushering in a new era spearheaded by Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Onyeka Okongwu, and Dyson Daniels.

NBC Sports’ Mark Followill (play-by-play), NBA veteran Austin Rivers, whose father, Doc Rivers, is the head coach of the Bucks, and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Bucks-Hawks.

THUNDER-CAVALIERS

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7) visit six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-19) from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Thunder, who sit atop the Western Conference, have won eight of their last 10 games. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20+ points in 110 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in NBA history, trailing only Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (1961-1963). Oklahoma City also features 2025 NBA All-Star and All-NBA Third Team selection Jalen Williams and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren.

Cleveland’s core features Mitchell, 2025 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star Evan Mobley, two-time NBA All-Star Darius Garland, and 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen, and are coming off a season that saw them win an Eastern Conference-leading 64 regular season games, which included a franchise-record 16-game winning streak.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Thunder-Cavaliers.

MAVERICKS-KNICKS

Two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (25-14) host 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks (15-25) from Madison Square Garden in New York City at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Knicks, sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference, are barely a month removed from winning the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup in December, with Brunson claiming tournament MVP honors. The star point guard ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring (28.9 PPG), leading an offense that also features five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, 2019 NBA champion OG Anunoby, and NCAA champions Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart.

Flagg, who is second in the NBA in rookie scoring, is expected to make his MSG debut on Monday. The Duke product is averaging nearly 20 points per game, and earlier this season, became the first 18-year-old in NBA history to score 40+ points in a game.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Mavericks-Knicks.

CELTICS-PISTONS

2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (24-15) visit 2025 NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (28-10) from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock to close out the day.

Celtics-Pistons will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Brian Scalabrine as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Pistons, while Scalabrine, who won the 2008 NBA championship with Boston, will be dedicated to the Celtics.

Cunningham is having a career year, ranking second in the NBA in assists (9.7 APG) and 12th in scoring (26.7 PPG) to lead Detroit to a first-place showing in the Eastern Conference. Winners of six of their last 10, Detroit also features Jalen Duren, who ranks sixth in the league in rebounding (10.6 RPG) and is one of only eight players averaging double-digit boards.

Brown is averaging a career-high 29.5 points per game this season, including a recent 50-point outburst in a win over the Clippers earlier this month. Boston ranks third in the Eastern Conference despite losing star forward Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles last year, and are also led by 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist Derrick White and reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard.

NBA SHOWTIME

Live coverage on Monday begins at 12 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-2017, making seven NBA All-Star teams and two All-NBA Teams and winning the 2013 scoring title during his time in New York. He also spent time with the Thunder (2017-2018).

Carter played for the Mavericks from 2011-2014 and spent the final two seasons of his career with the Hawks (2018-2020).

McGrady spent time with the Knicks (2010), Pistons (2010-2011), and Hawks (2011-2012).

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

