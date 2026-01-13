MATTHEW STAFFORD AND LOS ANGELES RAMS VISIT CALEB WILLIAMS AND CHICAGO BEARS IN NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME THIS SUNDAY AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO AND UNIVERSO

Special On-Site Edition of Football Night in America Kicks Off at 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Full Studio Team at Soldier Field

Kaylee Hartung Joins NBC Sports as 2nd Sideline Reporter for this Weekend’s Divisional Playoff; Will Work Her First Super Bowl as Sideline Reporter Three Weeks Later (Feb. 8) at Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports is The Home of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 13, 2026 – 2025 First Team All-Pro quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visit 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the NFC North champion Chicago Bears in the NFC Divisional Playoff from Solider Field in Chicago, Ill., this Sunday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo. Coverage begins with a special on-site edition of Football Night in America at 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Last Saturday, the Chicago Bears (12-6) secured their first postseason victory in 15 years since the 2010 NFC Divisional Playoff, defeating the Green Bay Packers 31-27. The Los Angeles Rams (13-5) defeated the Carolina Panthers 34-31 on Saturday, in a game featuring four fourth-quarter lead changes, tied for the most in a playoff game in NFL history. The Rams are making their seventh playoff appearance in nine seasons.

Mike Tirico will call Rams-Bears alongside 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporters). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay will serve as rules analyst.

Hartung, who works her fifth NFL Playoff game with NBC Sports this Sunday, will work her first Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif (on NBC and Peacock), on the sideline opposite Stark. Hartung has served as the sideline reporter for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football since 2022 and is a correspondent for TODAY on NBC.

Coverage of Football Night in America begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The special on-site edition of the pregame show will feature host Maria Taylor, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth live from Soldier Field.

The Rams and Bears meet for the 98th time, including the postseason, on Sunday, with Chicago leading 55-39-3 in the all-time series. The teams have met twice in the postseason, with the most recent matchup in the 1985 NFC Championship Game, where the Bears defeated the Rams, 24-0, en route to winning Super Bowl XX.

In Los Angeles’ Wild Card win over Carolina, Stafford threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, while 2025 All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua had 10 receptions for 111 yards and two total touchdowns. Trailing by four with 2:38 left in the fourth quarter, Stafford led the Rams 71 yards and completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colby Parkinson to clinch the victory. In the win, Stafford passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner for the most postseason passing yards and completions in Rams history.

In his playoff debut, Williams threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver D.J. Moore to rally the Bears from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers, marking their seventh fourth-quarter comeback victory this season. Williams completed 24 of 48 passes for 361 yards with two late touchdowns. Tight end Colston Loveland grabbed eight passes for a career-high 137 yards in his first career postseason action, becoming the first rookie tight end ever to have 8+ receptions and 100+ yards in a postseason game.

Stafford, who led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), and Nacua, who topped the League in receptions (129) and ranked second in receiving yards (1,715), both earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors. Chicago had three players named to the AP All-Pro Team: First-Team left guard Joe Thuney and safety Kevin Byard III (who led the NFL with seven interceptions), and Second-Team right tackle Darnell Wright.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production. Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.

Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006, is directed by Kaare Numme. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey.

NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF SUPER BOWL LX: NBC Sports will provide extensive live coverage of Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8 across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo. Pre-game coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET, with live game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Following the conclusion of the game and Lombardi Trophy ceremony, Primetime in Milan, NBC Sports’ primetime Milan Cortina Winter Olympics program, will begin at 10:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING SUPER BOWL LX AND PLAYOFFS: Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package, including Super Bowl LX and two playoff games. Games will also be available on live stream via the Telemundo Deportes app.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO DEPORTES: On Sunday, January 11, NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes will present a primetime Wild Card playoff game, followed by a Divisional Playoff game on the weekend of January 17-18. NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo will be the home of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

PEACOCK SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FINAL

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2025 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews, while Berry will host a weekly segment where he will discuss his successful bets from that day and provide fantasy advice and an early look at the waiver wire. Football Night in America’s studio team will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments, while Florio will provide injury and news updates.

PEACOCK TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES THIS SEASON

All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, and The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream all NBC games to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts.

CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms examines everything happening in the NFL and around the sports world. Along with a rotation of NBC Sports hosts including Ahmed Fareed and Paul Burmeister, Chris Simms Unbuttoned analyses the NFL with in-depth Xs and Os breakdowns; one-on-one interviews with players, coaches and executives; and game recaps and preview. The show is available to stream on Peacock on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and is also available in podcast form here.

FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR WITH MATTHEW BERRY AND FANTASY FOOTBALL PREGAME

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show, streams every weekday at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock and is live on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel at 12 p.m. ET, while Fantasy Football Pregame, featuring fantasy football news and advice from Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson, and George Savaricas will be presented every Sunday throughout the season at 11 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the most newsworthy fantasy football and sports betting topics and is co-hosted by Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers, and features regular guests Lawrence Jackson and Rotoworld’s Denny Carter. The show, which is available on all major podcast platforms and via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Radio, features fantasy football rankings, start/sit suggestions, waiver wire advice, betting futures, player props, and more.

NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel offering daily sports talk shows, live sports and highlights, is available via Peacock, the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices, and all major FAST Channel distributors, including the Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus. NBC Sports NOW’s week day programming features PFT Live (7-9 a.m. ET), The Dan Patrick Show (9 a.m.-Noon ET), Enjoy Basketball Hour (Noon-1 p.m. ET) The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (1-4 p.m. ET), Chris Simms Unbuttoned (4-5 p.m. ET) and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (5-6 p.m. ET).

FANTASY LIFE/ROTOWORLD

Fantasy Life, an industry-leading fantasy sports and sports betting media company founded by Matthew Berry and the official fantasy tools provider of NBC Sports’ Rotoworld, offers comprehensive fantasy football and betting coverage throughout the 2025 NFL season across NBC Sports’ fantasy sports platforms. Click here for more information.

PFT LIVE – WEEKDAYS AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Mike Florio brings fans the latest NFL news and interviews with players and coaches every weekday morning with PFT Live streaming live on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET.

The two-hour PFT Live is known for delivering inside information and comprehensive analysis from an independent perspective. The show covers all the latest news around the league, breaks down reports and rumors and features interviews with players, coaches and executives.

PODCASTS

NBC Sports’ football podcasts provide extensive weekly offerings from NBC Sports’ most popular personalities and present special guests, exclusive interviews, and robust conversations across all of football on Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, PFT PM, and Rotoworld Football Show, along with college football on Rushing the Field.

Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry is NBC Sports’ fantasy daily sports betting show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and PFT PM dive into deep conversations around the sports’ hottest topics, and Rotoworld Football Show explores fantasy implications for fans. New episodes of NBC Sports podcasts are available for download each week on all major podcast platforms including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and iHeart.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SOCIAL MEDIA



SNF ON INSTAGRAM: Through the unique filter of Instagram, fans will get an in-depth look at each week’s Sunday Night Football game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. SNF also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league.

game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league. SNF ON TWITTER: The very latest news, video, analysis from the Football Night in America crew and much more lives on @SNFonNBC, the real-time engine for NBC’s year-round NFL coverage.

SNF ON FACEBOOK: With more than 3.8 million followers, SNF ’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL.

’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL. NBC SPORTS ON TIKTOK: NBC Sports’ presence on TikTok puts the spotlight on the offbeat and exuberant side of the National Football League for a young, highly-engaged audience.

NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS

NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Philadelphia will again deliver extensive multiplatform coverage of the 2025 NFL season, led by comprehensive live gameday shows, in-depth news, analysis and commentary programming, and multimedia digital content covering the teams in their respective markets.

