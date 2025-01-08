NBC SPORTS FAST CHANNEL RE-BRANDED TO “NBC SPORTS NOW” AND HIGHLIGHTED BY FREE 24/7 PROGRAMMING, RENOWNED DAILY SPORTS SHOWS, AND LIVE EVENTS

Around-the-Clock Programming Features Daily Sports Talk, Live Events, Content Marathons, and New Program NBC Sports Highlights Factory

Pro Football Talk, The Dan Patrick Show, The Dan Le Batard Show, and More Available Every Weekday on NBC Sports NOW

NBC Sports NOW is Available via Peacock and on all Major FAST Channel Distributors

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 8, 2024 –The NBC Sports FAST Channel, a digital channel providing viewers with free video content, was rebranded today as NBC Sports NOW, featuring daily 24/7 programming, popular sports-talk shows, live events, content marathons, and more.

NBC Sports NOW is available via Peacock and all major FAST Channel distributors, including Roku Channel, PlutoTV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, XUMO, Crackle, Fubo, and Sling Freestream. The channel is also available on the NBC Sports App on mobile and tablet devices.

Daily sports programming on NBC Sports NOW features a robust roster of high-profile daily sports talk programs, which return post-holidays today, including Pro Football Talk, The Dan Patrick Show, The Dan Le Batard Show, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, You Better You Bet, and more.

Below is the weekday programming scheduling on NBC Sports NOW (all times ET):



7-9 a.m.

Pro Football Talk

9 a.m.-Noon

The Dan Patrick Show

Noon-3 p.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show

3-4 p.m.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry

4-6 p.m.

Pro Football Talk (encore)

6-7 p.m.

You Better You Bet

7-8 p.m.

Chris Simms Unbuttoned* / FNIA Podcast**

*Monday, Thursday, Friday

**Wednesday



NBC Sports NOW also provides viewers with live sports, including a full season of the USL Super League, a new Division One professional women’s soccer league which began play in the U.S. this past summer, and recent college basketball games such as all six matchups of the inaugural Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Showcase and the NABC Hall of Fame Classic men’s college basketball game between Wichita State and St. Louis. Previously, the platform hosted live programming including U.S. Olympic Team Trials (table tennis), the 2024 BMX Racing World Championships, and more.

The Dakar Rally 2025, which challenges 807 competitors to race cars, motorcycles, trucks and quads through 7,700 km across Saudi Arabia’s epic landscapes in a test of rally-raid endurance, streams in the channel now through Friday, Jan. 17, with nightly one-hour specials at 8 p.m. ET.

The NBC Sports Highlights Factory launches today on NBC Sports NOW, featuring several hours of highlights from around NBC Sports including the Premier League, college basketball, and more.

Content marathons on NBC Sports NOW, which ranged from the National Dog Show to rugby, feature full event replays, highlight compilations, and more.

