NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS 151ST KENTUCKY DERBY WITH COVERAGE ACROSS TODAY, NBC NEWS, ACCESS & THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, PLUS SIMONE BILES, AND MORE

Olympians Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Alysa Liu, Jordan Stolz, and More to Pick Kentucky Derby Winners During NBC Sports’ Coverage

NBC Sports’ Coverage of 151st Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock this Saturday Beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET -- The 2025 “Run for the Roses” Marks NBC Sports’ Milestone 25th Presentation of the Kentucky Derby

Telemundo Deportes to Present Coverage of the “Run for the Roses” Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Universo

All Coverage on Friday and Saturday Streams Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 1, 2025 – NBCUniversal presents a comprehensive slate of content and promotions ahead of and during the 151st Kentucky Derby this Saturday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock), live from iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 2025 “Run for the Roses” marks NBC Sports’ milestone 25th presentation of the Kentucky Derby. For full Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks coverage details, click here.

In preparation for the 151st “Run for the Roses,” NBC Sports and NBCUniversal personalities are promoting NBCU’s Derby coverage leading up to and on Derby day. Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon), Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show), chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports Steve Kornacki (who returns as insights analyst for his fifth Derby), and more will be featured throughout coverage.

Ahead of Derby day, NBC Sports asked a number of Olympians for their race picks, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Alysa Liu, Jordan Stolz, and more. Their picks will be revealed during Derby coverage this Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

Also highlighted this weekend:



11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles will give the iconic ‘Riders Up’ call for the Kentucky Derby

will give the iconic ‘Riders Up’ call for the Kentucky Derby 2023 The Voice winner Gina Miles will perform the national anthem at the Kentucky Oaks

A wide range of NBCUniversal properties will join NBC Sports in celebrating the cultural and entertainment spectacle that is the Kentucky Derby. A summary of Kentucky Derby week activities and activations are below:

TODAY: Leadup coverage of the Derby began Wednesday and will run through Saturday, highlighted by multiple live hits from Churchill Downs on Friday and Saturday featuring NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer (who returns for her seventh Kentucky Derby), NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, NBC News’ and NBC Sports’ Steve Kornacki, and Derby-at-Home chef Josh Weissman.

NBC NEWS: In addition to TODAY, Tirico will join MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CNBC’s Halftime Report on Friday to preview the Derby.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: The Tonight Show will do a Puppy Predictors segment tonight where host Jimmy Fallon will try to pick the winner of the Derby with help from some puppies.

EPIC UNIVERSE: NBC Sports’ Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss get a sneak peek and memorable ride on the Stardust Racers dual-launch rollercoaster at the new Universal Epic Universe in Orlando (which opens May 22).

UNIVERSAL DESTINATIONS & EXPERIENCES: NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will host a Kentucky Derby viewing party on Saturday.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW: Derby-at-Home chef Josh Weissman will join The Kelly Clarkson Show virtually on Friday as part of the #WhatI’mLiking segment.

THE VOICE: 2023 The Voice winner Gina Miles will perform the National Anthem at the Kentucky Oaks.

ACCESS: Access’ Lauren Herbert will be on-site at the Derby red carpet to provide coverage of the event.

E! NEWS: E! News will have a crew on-site at the Kentucky Derby to cover the red carpet and post content in the hours leading up to the event.

XFINITY: The Xfinity/Kentucky Derby co-branded spot highlights the Kentucky Derby as a can’t-miss, “booming” event.

PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE: Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will host Premier League Live, Premier League Mornings and Goal Zone live on-site from Churchill Downs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR: A special edition of Fantasy Football Happy Hour co-hosted by Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers, and Drew Dinsick will stream live on Peacock from Churchill Downs today at 3 p.m. ET. Throughout the NFL offseason, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show, streams every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

NBA on NBC and Peacock: NBA on NBC and Peacock talent will be interviewed during the Kentucky Derby broadcast. At the Kentucky Derby, NBC Sports is inviting Derby attendees to step onto the court to get their photo taken within the high-end NBA on NBC and Peacock-branded photo-op fan experience.

THE DAN PATRICK SHOW: Rebecca Lowe will join The Dan Patrick Show on Friday morning to preview the Kentucky Derby.

ON HER TURF: There will be a “Bet on Women” x On Her Turf photo-op activation on-site at the Kentucky Oaks and Derby that will champion women in sports, including Diane Crump, the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby.

NBC AFFILIATES, OWNED STATIONS AND NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS: Kentucky Derby promotions will air throughout the week on NBC Affiliates, Owned Stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks across the country, with analysis and commentary from NBC Sports’ horse racing team on local newscasts.

EVERY PLATFORM, EVERY MOMENT: NBC Sports will be everywhere on every social media platform during Derby Week. Follow @NBCSports on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for content around Churchill Downs during this once-in-a-lifetime event. Click here to access NBC Sport’s Derby hub, providing prep race highlights, analysis, lifestyle, and features. Additionally, every race from Churchill Downs will be posted on the site, plus “Collmus Cam,” which will show race caller Larry Collmus as he calls the 151st Kentucky Derby.

NBC SPORTS RADIO KENTUCKY DERBY COVERAGE: NBC Sports Radio (channel 85 on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app) will present a full day of live Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday, May 3, with a four-hour special edition of Down the Stretch beginning at 10 a.m. ET. A three-hour pre-race show, hosted by Steve Byk live from Churchill Downs, begins at 2 p.m. ET, leading into NBC Sports’ coverage of the 151st “Run for the Roses” from 5-7:30 p.m. ET with Larry Collmus handling the live race calls. The race broadcast will be simulcast on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). This is the fourth consecutive year NBC Sports and SiriusXM have teamed to produce audio coverage of the Kentucky Derby.

PEACOCK: Peacock will live stream all 12.5 hours of Friday’s and Saturday’s coverage. Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Olympic and Paralympic Games, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel. Click here for more information.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING: NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

