2023 Kentucky Derby

After a thrilling win for Mage and Javier Castellano in the Derby, all eyes will be on the 2023 Preakness Stakes, Saturday on NBC and Peacock.
Latest
Gavin Cromwell trainee Snellen outduels a close challenge from Pearls and Rubies to win the Chesham Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
Archie Watson three-year-old Rhythm N Hooves sprints ahead in the final furlong to win the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
King of Steel rumbles down the stretch to win the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
Three-year-old Coppice conquers a 29-horse field to win the Sandringham Stakes, giving jockey Frankie Dettori his 81st Royal Ascot win.
Dermot Weld favorite Tahiyra turns in on in the final stretch to win the Coronation Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
Joseph O’Brien trainee Okita Soushi closes in from the outside of the field to claim a thrilling victory in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.
Shaquille makes his way from the back of the field and roars to an impressive win in the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal Ascot.
Michael Appleby trainee Big Evs takes control in the final furlong to win the Windsor Castle Stakes at the Royal Ascot.
Gregory powers in the final stages to claim victory in the Queen’s Vase with jockey Frankie Dettori in the irons.
Ralph Beckett trainee Jimi Hendrix finds another gear to separate from the field and win the Royal Hunt Cup at the Royal Ascot.