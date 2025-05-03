 Skip navigation
Sovereignty edges Journalism to win 151st Kentucky Derby at rain-soaked Churchill Downs

  
Published May 3, 2025 07:10 PM

Sovereignty won the 151st Kentucky Derby Saturday at a sloppy Churchill Downs.

At 9-1, fourth when the betting windows closed, the 3-year-old colt edged pre-race favorite Journalism.

Jockey Junior Alvarado won his first Derby while owner Bill Mott notched his second. However, it’s the first time one of Mott’s horses has been first to cross the finish line as Country House prevailed in 2019 after Maximum Security was disqualified for an in-race foul.

It also completes the career Triple Crown for owner and Godolphin founder Sheikh Mohammed, the Eclipse Award winner for Outstanding Owner each of the last five years, whose horses previously won the Preakness (2006, Bernardini, Sovereignty’s maternal grandfather) and the Belmont (2021, Essential Quality).

Next up is the Preakness Stakes, May 17 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, for which the field is still to be determined. Justify, the most recent pre-race favorite to capture the Derby, is also the most recent horse to win each of the sport’s three crown jewels in the same year (2018).

This story will be updated.