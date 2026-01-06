How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

On its first 10-game winning streak in nearly 15 years, ninth-ranked BYU will play host to Arizona State in a Big 12 game Wednesday on Peacock.

The Sun Devils (0-1 Big 12, 9-5 overall) are on the road after losing 95-89 at home to Colorado in their conference opener Saturday. Arizona State’s three-game losing streak also includes a 13-point loss to UCLA and a Quad 4 defeat at home to Oregon State.

The Cougars (1-0 Big 12, 13-0 overall) have played like a Final Four contender with four victories in Quad 1 games and a two-point loss to UConn. Picked to finish second in the conference behind Houston, BYU could start 2-0 in the Big 12 for the first time after entering the season with a school-best No. 8 ranking in the AP poll.

Wednesday will mark the 48th meeting between the schools with BYU riding a four-game winning streak to a 28-19 edge in the series (including 20-3 at home).

More information below on Arizona State and No. 9 BYU

Arizona State:

The Sun Devils substitute liberally from a bench that includes Sixth Man of the Year contender Anthony “Pig” Johnson, who had 20 points in the loss to Colorado. But their offense was imbalanced against the Buffaloes with 77 of 87 points coming from Johnson, Moe Odum (21 points), Massamba Diop (20) and Allen Mukeba (16).

Arizona State has struggled with 3-point shooting (19.2 percent) during its losing skid and also ranks last in the Big 12 and 313th nationally with a dismal 32.9 rebounds per game.

After welcoming a highly touted recruiting class last year, head coach Bobby Hurley has overhauled his roster with seven transfers and seven players from outside the United States. His 11th season at ASU is a contract year for the former Duke star, who has guided the Sun Devils to four 20-win seasons and three NCAA Tournament berths.

No. 9 BYU:

The well-rounded Cougars rank 10th in offensive rating and 17th in defensive rating. The disciplined team commits only 13.9 fouls per game (eighth in the country) and yields only 14.8 opposing free throws per game. Injuries shortened the team’s rotation to only eight players in an 83-73 road victory Saturday over Kansas State.

A top-ranked recruit out of high school, freshman AJ Dybantsa leads the nation at 23.1 points per game, and Baylor transfer Robert Wright III (18 points against Kansas State), Richie Saunders (13) and Keba Keita (11) have been key contributors.

To shore up the roster in his second season, head coach Kevin Young made a pair of midseason roster additions: KJ Perry (the nation’s top junior-college star) and Abdullah Ahmed, a 6-10 center from the G-League center who chose BYU over Houston and was expected to redshirt before his December debut

How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 7 Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah Time: 9 p.m. ET

